The Mayor’s Economic Partnership group heard a presentation from Curt Junkins, CEO of Navarro Regional Hospital Tuesday, March 2.
Junkins detailed some updates at Navarro Regional Hospital over the last year, including the new Solis Mammography. The location offers a separate and convenient entrance for those who need mammography and imaging services on the back side of the hospital.
“With everything else going on, nothing else we do really stops,” Junkins said.
Junkins also detailed the certified stroke program which began in 2019. He discussed access to local care and the importance of getting to people quickly.
“Stroke hits this community harder, if you look at the statistic than other areas in Texas,” he said.
Junkins mentioned that the Navarro Family Clinic will be moving to a new location on Second Ave. in Corsicana later in the spring. The hospital will plans to have an outpatient physical therapy location.
He also discussed the staff, including new physicians, who have joined the hospital since 2020. Navarro Regional, which began as a county hospital, has new and evolving programs including telemedicine which continue to improve care, expand and adapt to changing needs of the community.
The Economic Development Partnership group routinely meets on the first Tuesday of the month, and is scheduled for April 6.
The regular housing report was presented which found Corsicana and Navarro County still in a seller’s market. The median price for houses within the county increased in January over 2020 driven primarily by lake side home sales.
Darwin Myers, Corsicana Engineer, provided the industrial commercial and residential construction.
There has been $368,000 in commercial construction so far in 2021, with 33 new residential projects begun with 8 already this year. The infill project continues with three new applications received in Feb.
