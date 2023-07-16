By Mark Archibald – Corsicana Daily Sun
The Economic Development Partnership Group heard several updates Tuesday including a recap of Corsicana’s Juneteenth and Independence Day Celebrations, the recent opening of the pickleball court and other events and and activities thus far this summer.
“We have a lot to be proud of,” said Mayor Mike Fletcher.
Corsicana and Navarro County Economic Development Director John Boswell discussed the industrial business expansions totaling nearly $1.5 billion in additional tax base and investment along with 1,267 new or retrained jobs since 2018.
Boswell also discussed a partial list of 20 commercial business that have expanded during that time.
There have also been a number of single-family homes built in Corsicana, reaching nearly 120 in 2022. Thus far, 25 have been built in 2023. Boswell said he expects 2023’s final numbers to compare to 2021 which had 55 housing starts.
The year’s sales tax revenue is on track to compare with previous years as well according to Boswell.
“Our local economy is very strong,” said Boswell.
Regular housing and tourism and Main Street reports were provided, as well as a planning and zoning update.
There were six Certificates of Occupancy issued in June and one commercial project currently under review. There are also several commercial and residential projects currently under construction.
The Corsicana and Navarro County Chamber member luncheon will be Aug. 3.
The Economic Development Group continued a series spotlighting local industry, Tuesday.
Mark Proffitt, Director of Operations for Morgan Truck Body spoke to the group about the facility which is located at 8051 Morgan Circle in Corsicana. Morgan is the largest manufacturer of truck bodies in America with 14 locations in North America including one in Canada.
Together they serve the entire United States.
Proffitt said that Morgan is experiencing many of the same problems as other industries including high workforce turnover. The company continues to recruit, and is looking toward potential expansion.
“I would hire a slew of welders,” he said. Those interested in applying can do so at the website at Morgancorp.com on the net.
Economic Development Committee meetings are held at 9 a.m. the first Tuesday of the month, inside the Nancy Roberts Meeting room at the Corsicana Public Library.
