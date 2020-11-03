CDS Election Day.jpg

The Navarro County elections office reported the following early voting numbers after the polls closed Tuesday night, ending the Nov. 3 General Election.

Local contested races and propositions:

Corsicana City Council Pct. 1

Susan Hale 699, Arlen Swartzentruber 544

Corsicana City Council Pct. 2

Ruby Williams 491, Ralph Gonzalez 350

Blooming Grove ISD school board trustee

Larry Gillen 647

Brett Melton 622

Cody Muldner 598

Proposition A Fairfield Hospital District

For 102

Against 51

Trustee at Large Fairfield ISD

Kevin Benedict 75

Kyle Lightsey 53

John T Fryer 45

At Large Alderman City of Rice

Dusti Young 79

Jack Gifford 66

Billy Perry 64

Lennie Deagan 64

John Perry 61

Stewart King 48

School Board Trustee Frost ISD:

Michael Welborn 166

Bobbette Butler 144

Seth Fuller 119

Jeremy Woods 113

Kerri Cook 107

James Cagle 97

Wyomia Roitz 41

School Board Trustee Rice ISD:

Alan Stewart 334

Maggie Martinez 299

Jason Blake 295

Proposition A City of Frost

For 67, Against 28

Board of Trustees Place 1 Ennis ISD

Kelly McManus 20

“Candi” Casillas 2

Board of Trustees Place 2 Ennis ISD

Tommy Aguilar 9

David Mach 9

Robert Collins 3

State and Nation:

The county has given President Donald Trump a large lead over Democrat Joe Biden, 10,041 to 3,875.

Republican U.S. Senator John Cornyn leads Democrat Mary "M.J.: Hegar 10,008 to 3,643.

United States Representative District 6 Republican Ron Wright leads with 10,063 over Democrat Stephen Daniel and Libertarian Melanie Black with 307.

State Senator Brian Birdwell is ahead of Democrat Robert Vick 10,175 to 3,651.

State Representative Cody Harris leads with 10,837 over Libertarian R. Edwin Adams with 2,460.

Railroad Commission has Republican James “Jim” Wright ahead with 10,019 votes.

Chief Justice Supreme Court Republican Nathan Hecht leads with 9,981

Justice Supreme Court Place 6 Republican Jane Bland leads with 10,200

Justice Supreme Court Place 7 Republican Jeff Boyd leads with 10,003

Justice Supreme Court Place 8 Republican Brett Busby leads with 10,027

Justice Court of Criminal Appeals Place 3 Republican Bert Richardson 10,089

Justice Court of Criminal Appeals Place 4 Republican Kevin Yeary 10,137

Justice Court of Criminal Appeals Place 9 Republican David Newell 10,175

Member State Board of Education Republican Sue Melton-Malone 10,180

Early voting totals for unopposed local races are:

District 13 Judge Republican James Lagomarsino 12,491

Criminal District Attorney Republican Will Thompson 12,344

Judge County Court at Law Republican Amanda Putman 12,422

Sheriff Elmer Tanner 12,463

County Tax Assessor – Collector Republican Mike Dowd 12,536

County Commissioner Pct. 1 Republican Jason Grant 3,433

County Commissioner Pct. 3 Republican Eddie Moore 2,544

Constable Pct. 1 Republican Mike Davis 3,240

Constable Pct. 2 Republican Raychaun Ballard 2,762

Constable Pct. 3 Republican Bobby Rachel 2,533

Constable Pct. 4 Republican Kipp Thomas

Total registered voters 29,887

Early ballots cast 14,110

Voter turnout 47.21%

Check back for updates as we await final results from the Navarro County Elections Office.

