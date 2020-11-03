The Navarro County elections office reported the following early voting numbers after the polls closed Tuesday night, ending the Nov. 3 General Election.
Local contested races and propositions:
Corsicana City Council Pct. 1
Susan Hale 699, Arlen Swartzentruber 544
Corsicana City Council Pct. 2
Ruby Williams 491, Ralph Gonzalez 350
Blooming Grove ISD school board trustee
Larry Gillen 647
Brett Melton 622
Cody Muldner 598
Proposition A Fairfield Hospital District
For 102
Against 51
Trustee at Large Fairfield ISD
Kevin Benedict 75
Kyle Lightsey 53
John T Fryer 45
At Large Alderman City of Rice
Dusti Young 79
Jack Gifford 66
Billy Perry 64
Lennie Deagan 64
John Perry 61
Stewart King 48
School Board Trustee Frost ISD:
Michael Welborn 166
Bobbette Butler 144
Seth Fuller 119
Jeremy Woods 113
Kerri Cook 107
James Cagle 97
Wyomia Roitz 41
School Board Trustee Rice ISD:
Alan Stewart 334
Maggie Martinez 299
Jason Blake 295
Proposition A City of Frost
For 67, Against 28
Board of Trustees Place 1 Ennis ISD
Kelly McManus 20
“Candi” Casillas 2
Board of Trustees Place 2 Ennis ISD
Tommy Aguilar 9
David Mach 9
Robert Collins 3
State and Nation:
The county has given President Donald Trump a large lead over Democrat Joe Biden, 10,041 to 3,875.
Republican U.S. Senator John Cornyn leads Democrat Mary "M.J.: Hegar 10,008 to 3,643.
United States Representative District 6 Republican Ron Wright leads with 10,063 over Democrat Stephen Daniel and Libertarian Melanie Black with 307.
State Senator Brian Birdwell is ahead of Democrat Robert Vick 10,175 to 3,651.
State Representative Cody Harris leads with 10,837 over Libertarian R. Edwin Adams with 2,460.
Railroad Commission has Republican James “Jim” Wright ahead with 10,019 votes.
Chief Justice Supreme Court Republican Nathan Hecht leads with 9,981
Justice Supreme Court Place 6 Republican Jane Bland leads with 10,200
Justice Supreme Court Place 7 Republican Jeff Boyd leads with 10,003
Justice Supreme Court Place 8 Republican Brett Busby leads with 10,027
Justice Court of Criminal Appeals Place 3 Republican Bert Richardson 10,089
Justice Court of Criminal Appeals Place 4 Republican Kevin Yeary 10,137
Justice Court of Criminal Appeals Place 9 Republican David Newell 10,175
Member State Board of Education Republican Sue Melton-Malone 10,180
Early voting totals for unopposed local races are:
District 13 Judge Republican James Lagomarsino 12,491
Criminal District Attorney Republican Will Thompson 12,344
Judge County Court at Law Republican Amanda Putman 12,422
Sheriff Elmer Tanner 12,463
County Tax Assessor – Collector Republican Mike Dowd 12,536
County Commissioner Pct. 1 Republican Jason Grant 3,433
County Commissioner Pct. 3 Republican Eddie Moore 2,544
Constable Pct. 1 Republican Mike Davis 3,240
Constable Pct. 2 Republican Raychaun Ballard 2,762
Constable Pct. 3 Republican Bobby Rachel 2,533
Constable Pct. 4 Republican Kipp Thomas
Total registered voters 29,887
Early ballots cast 14,110
Voter turnout 47.21%
