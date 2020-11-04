CDS Election Day.jpg

The Navarro County elections office reported the following final voting numbers after the polls closed Tuesday night, ending the Nov. 3 General Election.

Local contested races and propositions:

Corsicana City Council Pct. 1

Susan Hale 841, Arlen Swartzentruber 673

Corsicana City Council Pct. 2

Ruby Williams 705, Ralph Gonzalez 476

Blooming Grove ISD school board trustee

Larry Gillen 1,021

Brett Melton 983

Cody Muldner 955

At Large Alderman City of Rice

Dusti Young 129

Jack Gifford 107

Billy Perry 118

Lennie Deagan 111

John Perry 112

Stewart King 81

School Board Trustee Frost ISD:

Michael Welborn 305

Bobbette Butler 273

Seth Fuller 201

Jeremy Woods 236

Kerri Cook 179

James Cagle 186

Wyomia Roitz 80

School Board Trustee Rice ISD:

Alan Stewart 541

Maggie Martinez 468

Jason Blake 499

Proposition A City of Frost

For 166, Against 56

Board of Trustees Place 1 Ennis ISD

Kelly McManus 28

“Candi” Casillas 5

Board of Trustees Place 2 Ennis ISD

Tommy Aguilar 14

David Mach 10

Robert Collins 6

Proposition A Fairfield Hospital District

For 198, Against 94

Trustee at Large Fairfield ISD

Kevin Benedict 143

Kyle Lightsey 106

John T Fryer 100

State and Nation:

The county gave President Donald Trump a large lead over Democrat Joe Biden, 13,787 to 5,097.

Republican U.S. Senator John Cornyn led Democrat Mary "M.J.: Hegar 13,688 to 4,817.

United States Representative District 6 Republican Ron Wright with 13,794 over Democrat Stephen Daniel 4,624 and Libertarian Melanie Black with 466.

State Senator Brian Birdwell led Democrat Robert Vick 13,956 to 4,842.

State Representative Cody Harris led 14,853 over Libertarian R. Edwin Adams with 3,285.

Railroad Commission has Republican James “Jim” Wright ahead with 13,699 votes.

Chief Justice Supreme Court Republican Nathan Hecht leads with 13,644

Justice Supreme Court Place 6 Republican Jane Bland leads with 14,006

Justice Supreme Court Place 7 Republican Jeff Boyd leads with 13,701

Justice Supreme Court Place 8 Republican Brett Busby leads with 13,719

Justice Court of Criminal Appeals Place 3 Republican Bert Richardson 13,846

Justice Court of Criminal Appeals Place 4 Republican Kevin Yeary 13,906

Justice Court of Criminal Appeals Place 9 Republican David Newell 13,956

Member State Board of Education Republican Sue Melton-Malone 13,961

Final voting totals for unopposed local races are:

District 13 Judge Republican James Lagomarsino 17,114

Criminal District Attorney Republican Will Thompson 16,923

Judge County Court at Law Republican Amanda Putman 17,019

Sheriff Elmer Tanner 17,040

County Tax Assessor – Collector Republican Mike Dowd 17,159

County Commissioner Pct. 1 Republican Jason Grant 4,425

County Commissioner Pct. 3 Republican Eddie Moore 3,691

Constable Pct. 1 Republican Mike Davis 4,409

Constable Pct. 2 Republican Raychaun Ballard 3,805

Constable Pct. 3 Republican Bobby Rachel 3,682

Constable Pct. 4 Republican Kipp Thomas 5,072

Total registered voters 29,887

Ballots cast total 19,178

Voter turnout 64.17%

All numbers are unofficial results from the Navarro County Elections Office.

