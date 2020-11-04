The Navarro County elections office reported the following final voting numbers after the polls closed Tuesday night, ending the Nov. 3 General Election.
Local contested races and propositions:
Corsicana City Council Pct. 1
Susan Hale 841, Arlen Swartzentruber 673
Corsicana City Council Pct. 2
Ruby Williams 705, Ralph Gonzalez 476
Blooming Grove ISD school board trustee
Larry Gillen 1,021
Brett Melton 983
Cody Muldner 955
At Large Alderman City of Rice
Dusti Young 129
Jack Gifford 107
Billy Perry 118
Lennie Deagan 111
John Perry 112
Stewart King 81
School Board Trustee Frost ISD:
Michael Welborn 305
Bobbette Butler 273
Seth Fuller 201
Jeremy Woods 236
Kerri Cook 179
James Cagle 186
Wyomia Roitz 80
School Board Trustee Rice ISD:
Alan Stewart 541
Maggie Martinez 468
Jason Blake 499
Proposition A City of Frost
For 166, Against 56
Board of Trustees Place 1 Ennis ISD
Kelly McManus 28
“Candi” Casillas 5
Board of Trustees Place 2 Ennis ISD
Tommy Aguilar 14
David Mach 10
Robert Collins 6
Proposition A Fairfield Hospital District
For 198, Against 94
Trustee at Large Fairfield ISD
Kevin Benedict 143
Kyle Lightsey 106
John T Fryer 100
State and Nation:
The county gave President Donald Trump a large lead over Democrat Joe Biden, 13,787 to 5,097.
Republican U.S. Senator John Cornyn led Democrat Mary "M.J.: Hegar 13,688 to 4,817.
United States Representative District 6 Republican Ron Wright with 13,794 over Democrat Stephen Daniel 4,624 and Libertarian Melanie Black with 466.
State Senator Brian Birdwell led Democrat Robert Vick 13,956 to 4,842.
State Representative Cody Harris led 14,853 over Libertarian R. Edwin Adams with 3,285.
Railroad Commission has Republican James “Jim” Wright ahead with 13,699 votes.
Chief Justice Supreme Court Republican Nathan Hecht leads with 13,644
Justice Supreme Court Place 6 Republican Jane Bland leads with 14,006
Justice Supreme Court Place 7 Republican Jeff Boyd leads with 13,701
Justice Supreme Court Place 8 Republican Brett Busby leads with 13,719
Justice Court of Criminal Appeals Place 3 Republican Bert Richardson 13,846
Justice Court of Criminal Appeals Place 4 Republican Kevin Yeary 13,906
Justice Court of Criminal Appeals Place 9 Republican David Newell 13,956
Member State Board of Education Republican Sue Melton-Malone 13,961
Final voting totals for unopposed local races are:
District 13 Judge Republican James Lagomarsino 17,114
Criminal District Attorney Republican Will Thompson 16,923
Judge County Court at Law Republican Amanda Putman 17,019
Sheriff Elmer Tanner 17,040
County Tax Assessor – Collector Republican Mike Dowd 17,159
County Commissioner Pct. 1 Republican Jason Grant 4,425
County Commissioner Pct. 3 Republican Eddie Moore 3,691
Constable Pct. 1 Republican Mike Davis 4,409
Constable Pct. 2 Republican Raychaun Ballard 3,805
Constable Pct. 3 Republican Bobby Rachel 3,682
Constable Pct. 4 Republican Kipp Thomas 5,072
Total registered voters 29,887
Ballots cast total 19,178
Voter turnout 64.17%
All numbers are unofficial results from the Navarro County Elections Office.
