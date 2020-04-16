Daniel Teed, Navarro County Election Administrator, issued the following response to clarify comments made at Monday night's City Council meeting.
“Last night, a voter brought my attention some negative, but inaccurate information about the Navarro County election office.
It was said that the Election Office is not able to do the city's election and has to postpone it because we did not get the military ballots out on time.
Let me provide you with a more accurate set of data.
On March 18, (the deadline for getting military ballots out) the date we were informed of the Governor's order enabling cities such as Corsicana to postpone their election to the November election date to protect voters from possible bodily harm from the coronavirus, the ballots for all cities and school elections in Navarro County, hundreds of them, were sitting in my office, prepared to go by the deadline or earlier. We had been told by the State that something was going to be done about the elections and we should wait to send the ballots until we heard more.
Upon hearing from the State, we immediately reached out to all the cities and schools holding elections in the county, both by phone and email, regarding postponing their elections. All except Corsicana, a couple of school districts and another district chose to do so almost immediately.
Those holding off chose to postpone or cancel their elections after a few days. I really admire school districts such as Rice, who knew immediately that this was the right thing to do, and made their decision based on what was best for the people they serve. Corsicana, meanwhile, told me they were concerned that more people would be able to register and vote between now and November, and they chose to table their decision and try for another date between now and November.
The State, and I believe the Texas Municipal League, has already sent written correspondence that the November election date was the earliest date available for general elections for cities and schools, and have not responded further to my inquiries about an earlier election date for Corsicana.
Meanwhile, realizing that the City was not moving quickly to make the decision regarding postponing the election, my office, under legal counsel, after reading more correspondence from the State saying that cities and schools must postpone their elections or risk disenfranchising voters due to the virus, decided to take the unprecedented position that we were going to decline to offer election services during the months of April and May for the protection of our voters and workers. We immediately communicated this in emails to the city and in a message on our webpage.
That is the position we still hold. The city has closed their office space to public traffic, our office space has been closed to general public traffic, businesses have had to close, and it is unconscionable that we would force someone to chose between voting and their health.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.