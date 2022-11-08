Navarro County voters are reminded to cast their ballot before the polls close at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8. The Daily Sun will report unofficial results as they become available.
Allie Thomas, Navarro County Elections Administrator, reported that as of Friday evening, 7,744 ballots had been cast during early voting.
In the primary election March 1, Navarro County voters decided the contested races for Commissioner Precincts 2 and 4, Justice of the Peace Pct. 4, and Constable Pct. 2. Now they will make their choice in the races between Bob Hall (Rep.) and Prince S. Giadolor (Dem.) for State Senator District 2; and Cody Harris (Rep.) and R. Edwin Adams (Lib.) State Representative District 8.
Throughout the state, voters will elect Texas’ governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, comptroller, and more.
On Election Day, voters can cast their ballot from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at any county polling place.
For a list of polling places, sample ballot, or more information, visit www.co.navarro.tx.us/page/navarro.Elections
