Navarro County reported 14,002 residents, just over 48% of the county's registered voters, cast their votes in person and by mail during the extended early voting period prior to the general election Tuesday, Nov. 3.
On Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, Navarro County voters may vote at any polling location from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Polling places include:
YMCA Rhoades Optimist Room, 400 Oaklawn, Corsicana
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 3800 Emhouse Road, Corsicana
Rice City Hall, 305 N. Dallas, Rice
Chatfield Community Center, 4808 FM 1603, Chatfield
Martin Luther King Center, 1114 E. Sixth Ave., Corsicana
Bears Den, 802 S. Second St., Corsicana
Kerens ISD Administration Building, 200 Bobcat Ln., Kerens
Mildred Baptist Church Gym, 5502 S. Hwy. 287, Corsicana
Navarro College Cook Center, 3200 W. Seventh Ave., Corsicana
Navarro County Courthouse Annex, 601 N. 13th St., Corsicana
Dawson Volunteer Fire Department, 97 N. Main St., Dawson
Eureka United Methodist Church, 8644 S. Hwy. 287, Corsicana
Richland City Hall, 103 W. Main St., Richland
Winker Masonic Lodge, 9986 FM 416, Winkler
Westside Baptist Church, 1522 N. 24th St., Corsicana
Fannie Mae Vernon Room, 4021 W. Hwy. 22, Corsicana
Blooming Grove Lions Den, 121 S. Fordyce St., Blooming Grove
Frost ISD, 208 N. Wyrick, Frost
Silver City Volunteer Fire Department, 555 FM 55, Corsicana
Pursley Volunteer Fire Department, 9772 FM 709 S, Pursley
“Voters are able to hand deliver ballots through Tuesday at 7 pm, and we still expect a couple hundred or so back,” stated Daniel Teed, Elections Administrator regarding absentee ballots.
Navarro County elections are being conducted with social distancing and sanitary procedures to help ensure voter and poll workers' safety. Each voter is requested to come wearing a mask, and follow instructions regarding hand sanitization before touching voting equipment.
To view a sample ballot, locate your polling place, or for more information, visit the Navarro County Elections Office website at www.co.navarro.tx.us/page/navarro.Elections.
Like many Texas counties, Navarro County reported a high voter turnout during the extended early voting period.
On the first day of early voting, Oct. 13, 1,262 voters cast their ballots; 1,170 Wednesday; 1,112 Thursday; 1,064 Friday; and 415 Saturday for a total of 5,023 during the first week of the extended early voting period.
During the second week, 970 voted Monday; 849 Tuesday; and 758 Wednesday; 612 Thursday; 632 Friday; 291 Saturday; and 264 Sunday.
Throughout the third and final week, 606 voted Monday; 594 Tuesday; 540 Wednesday; and 646 Thursday, and 1,037 Friday before the polls closed.
