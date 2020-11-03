Vote.TIF

Navarro County reported 14,002 residents, just over 48% of the county's registered voters, cast their votes in person and by mail during the extended early voting period prior to the general election Tuesday, Nov. 3.

On Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, Navarro County voters may vote at any polling location from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Polling places include:

YMCA Rhoades Optimist Room, 400 Oaklawn, Corsicana

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 3800 Emhouse Road, Corsicana

Rice City Hall, 305 N. Dallas, Rice

Chatfield Community Center, 4808 FM 1603, Chatfield

Martin Luther King Center, 1114 E. Sixth Ave., Corsicana

Bears Den, 802 S. Second St., Corsicana

Kerens ISD Administration Building, 200 Bobcat Ln., Kerens

Mildred Baptist Church Gym, 5502 S. Hwy. 287, Corsicana

Navarro College Cook Center, 3200 W. Seventh Ave., Corsicana

Navarro County Courthouse Annex, 601 N. 13th St., Corsicana

Dawson Volunteer Fire Department, 97 N. Main St., Dawson

Eureka United Methodist Church, 8644 S. Hwy. 287, Corsicana

Richland City Hall, 103 W. Main St., Richland

Winker Masonic Lodge, 9986 FM 416, Winkler

Westside Baptist Church, 1522 N. 24th St., Corsicana

Fannie Mae Vernon Room, 4021 W. Hwy. 22, Corsicana

Blooming Grove Lions Den, 121 S. Fordyce St., Blooming Grove

Frost ISD, 208 N. Wyrick, Frost

Silver City Volunteer Fire Department, 555 FM 55, Corsicana

Pursley Volunteer Fire Department, 9772 FM 709 S, Pursley

“Voters are able to hand deliver ballots through Tuesday at 7 pm, and we still expect a couple hundred or so back,” stated Daniel Teed, Elections Administrator regarding absentee ballots.

Navarro County elections are being conducted with social distancing and sanitary procedures to help ensure voter and poll workers' safety. Each voter is requested to come wearing a mask, and follow instructions regarding hand sanitization before touching voting equipment.

To view a sample ballot, locate your polling place, or for more information, visit the Navarro County Elections Office website at www.co.navarro.tx.us/page/navarro.Elections.

Like many Texas counties, Navarro County reported a high voter turnout during the extended early voting period.

On the first day of early voting, Oct. 13, 1,262 voters cast their ballots; 1,170 Wednesday; 1,112 Thursday; 1,064 Friday; and 415 Saturday for a total of 5,023 during the first week of the extended early voting period.

During the second week, 970 voted Monday; 849 Tuesday; and 758 Wednesday; 612 Thursday; 632 Friday; 291 Saturday; and 264 Sunday.

Throughout the third and final week, 606 voted Monday; 594 Tuesday; 540 Wednesday; and 646 Thursday, and 1,037 Friday before the polls closed.

