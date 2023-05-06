TOTAL Absentee Early Voting Election Day
Election Day Precincts Reporting 26 of 27 0 0 26
Precincts Complete 0 of 27 0 0 0
Precincts Partially Reported 26 of 27 0 0 26
Absentee/ Early Precincts Reporting 0 of 27 0 0 0
Registered Voters - Total 0
Ballots Cast - Total 3,240 4 1,575 1,661
Ballots Cast - Blank 5 0 2 3
Voter Turnout - Total 0.00%
City of Corsicana, Mayor
Kimberlee Walter 471 0 199 272
Barbara Kelley 282 0 162 120
Michael Wade Fletcher 1,486 1 1,051 434
Total Votes Cast 2,239 1 1,412 826
Overvotes 0 0 0 0
Undervotes 7 0 4 3
Contest Totals 2,246 1 1,416 829
City of Corsicana, City Council, PCT 3
Vote For 1
Election
Day TOTAL Absentee Early Voting
Chris Woolsey 233 0 159 74
Total Votes Cast 233 0 159 74
Overvotes 0 0 0 0
Undervotes 32 0 21 11
Contest Totals 265 0 180 85
City of Corsicana, City Council, PCT 4
Vote For 1
Election
Day TOTAL Absentee Early Voting
Jeff Smith 984 0 672 312
Total Votes Cast 984 0 672 312
Overvotes 0 0 0 0
Undervotes 133 0 93 40
Contest Totals 1,117 0 765 352
City of Corsicana, City Attorney
Vote For 1
Election
Day TOTAL Absentee Early Voting
Kerri Anderson Donica 1,862 1 1,175 686
Total Votes Cast 1,862 1 1,175 686
Overvotes 0 0 0 0
Undervotes 384 0 241 143
Contest Totals 2,246 1 1,416 829
City of Corsicana, Mun. Ct. Judge
Vote For 1
Election
Day TOTAL Absentee Early Voting
Cody Beauchamp 1,907 1 1,208 698
Total Votes Cast 1,907 1 1,208 698
Overvotes 0 0 0 0
Undervotes 339 0 208 131
Contest Totals 2,246 1 1,416 829
City of Dawson, Councilman
Vote For 1
Election
Day TOTAL Absentee Early Voting
Chuck Raines 56 1 3 52
Total Votes Cast 56 1 3 52
Overvotes 0 0 0 0
Undervotes 18 0 0 18
Contest Totals 74 1 3 70
City of Dawson, Tax Reauthorization
Vote For 1
Election
Day TOTAL Absentee Early Voting
For 58 1 3 54
Against 16 0 0 16
Total Votes Cast 74 1 3 70
Overvotes 0 0 0 0
Undervotes 0 0 0 0
Contest Totals 74 1 3 70
City of Eureka, Mayor
Vote For 1
Election
Day TOTAL Absentee Early Voting
Pamela J. Mieth 23 0 9 14
Tammy Cantrell 69 0 13 56
Total Votes Cast 92 0 22 70
Overvotes 0 0 0 0
Undervotes 0 0 0 0
Contest Totals 92 0 22 70
City of Eureka, Councilmember
Vote For 2
Election
Day TOTAL Absentee Early Voting
Debra Childress 61 0 17 44
Mike Wisdom 81 0 17 64
Total Votes Cast 142 0 34 108
Overvotes 0 0 0 0
Undervotes 42 0 10 32
Contest Totals 184 0 44 140
City of Frost, Alderman
Vote For 3
Election
Day TOTAL Absentee Early Voting
Shannon Wayman 24 0 5 19
Jimmy Bratcher 37 0 2 35
Ron Franks 64 0 4 60
Roy Welborn 26 0 3 23
Mike Sherrod 16 0 1 15
Stormi Upton 27 0 2 25
Megan Welborn 50 0 1 49
Velma Ballew 33 0 7 26
Total Votes Cast 277 0 25 252
Overvotes 0 0 0 0
Undervotes 26 0 2 24
Contest Totals 303 0 27 276
City of Goodlow, Mayor
Vote For 1
Election
Day TOTAL Absentee Early Voting
Johnny Moss Sr. 17 0 2 15
Kenneth Roy Floyd 8 0 2 6
Total Votes Cast 25 0 4 21
Overvotes 0 0 0 0
Undervotes 0 0 0 0
Contest Totals 25 0 4 21
City of Goodlow, Councilman
Vote For 2
Election
Day TOTAL Absentee Early Voting
Eric Littleton 15 0 3 12
Earnest Betts 22 0 4 18
Total Votes Cast 37 0 7 30
Overvotes 0 0 0 0
Undervotes 13 0 1 12
Contest Totals 50 0 8 42
City of Rice, Mayor
Vote For 1
Election
Day TOTAL Absentee Early Voting
Wes Mach 7 0 1 6
J Nicole Jackson 59 1 8 50
Jennifer Fisher 43 0 4 39
Total Votes Cast 109 1 13 95
Overvotes 0 0 0 0
Undervotes 0 0 0 0
Contest Totals 109 1 13 95
City of Rice, Alderman
Vote For 3
Election
Day TOTAL Absentee Early Voting
Donnie P. Fisher 65 0 9 56
Sheila Teague 61 0 9 52
Rosa Vasquez 78 1 11 66
Total Votes Cast 204 1 29 174
Overvotes 0 0 0 0
Undervotes 123 2 10 111
Contest Totals 327 3 39 285
City of Rice, Proposition A
Vote For 1
Election
Day TOTAL Absentee Early Voting
For 51 0 6 45
Against 48 1 7 40
Total Votes Cast 99 1 13 85
Overvotes 0 0 0 0
Undervotes 10 0 0 10
Contest Totals 109 1 13 95
BG ISD, School Board Trustee
Vote For 2
Election
Day TOTAL Absentee Early Voting
Jordan Golden 227 1 54 172
Terri McGraw Gillen 202 1 49 152
Micah C. Haden 86 0 21 65
Total Votes Cast 515 2 124 389
Overvotes 0 0 0 0
Undervotes 63 0 16 47
Contest Totals 578 2 140 436
Dawson ISD, School Board Trustee
Vote For 2
Election
Day TOTAL Absentee Early Voting
Buddy Brooks 62 0 2 60
Butch Boatright 125 1 6 118
Darryl Rogers 72 1 7 64
Will Dickson 53 0 3 50
Total Votes Cast 312 2 18 292
Overvotes 0 0 0 0
Undervotes 40 0 2 38
Contest Totals 352 2 20 330
Dawson ISD, School Board Trustee UE
Vote For 1
Election
Day TOTAL Absentee Early Voting
Samara McLennan 128 1 9 118
Total Votes Cast 128 1 9 118
Overvotes 0 0 0 0
Undervotes 48 0 1 47
Contest Totals 176 1 10 165
Fairfield ISD. Trustee, At Large
Vote For 2
Election
Day TOTAL Absentee Early Voting
Kevin Benedict 5 0 0 5
Toni Abram 2 0 0 2
Cleo McElroy 2 0 0 2
John T. Fryer 6 0 0 6
Total Votes Cast 15 0 0 15
Overvotes 0 0 0 0
Undervotes 3 0 0 3
Contest Totals 18 0 0 18
Frost ISD, School Board Member
Vote For 3
Election
Day TOTAL Absentee Early Voting
Andrew Young 55 0 4 51
Jeremy Woods 88 0 2 86
Bobbette Butler 124 0 6 118
David Garcia 70 0 7 63
Michael Welborn 81 0 7 74
Joshua Martin 105 0 13 92
Total Votes Cast 523 0 39 484
Overvotes 0 0 0 0
Undervotes 44 0 3 41
Contest Totals 567 0 42 525
Kerens ISD, School Board Trustee
Vote For 2
Election
Day TOTAL Absentee Early Voting
Tyrone Bailey 90 0 15 75
Randy Bancroft 81 0 13 68
Anne Beckman 33 0 15 18
Andrew Lewis 23 0 2 21
Total Votes Cast 227 0 45 182
Overvotes 0 0 0 0
Undervotes 33 0 15 18
Contest Totals 260 0 60 200
