TOTAL Absentee Early Voting Election Day

Election Day Precincts Reporting 26 of 27 0 0 26

Precincts Complete 0 of 27 0 0 0

Precincts Partially Reported 26 of 27 0 0 26

Absentee/ Early Precincts Reporting 0 of 27 0 0 0

Registered Voters - Total 0

Ballots Cast - Total 3,240 4 1,575 1,661

Ballots Cast - Blank 5 0 2 3

Voter Turnout - Total 0.00%

City of Corsicana, Mayor

Kimberlee Walter 471 0 199 272

Barbara Kelley 282 0 162 120

Michael Wade Fletcher 1,486 1 1,051 434

Total Votes Cast 2,239 1 1,412 826

Overvotes 0 0 0 0

Undervotes 7 0 4 3

Contest Totals 2,246 1 1,416 829

City of Corsicana, City Council, PCT 3

Vote For 1

Election

Day TOTAL Absentee Early Voting

Chris Woolsey 233 0 159 74

Total Votes Cast 233 0 159 74

Overvotes 0 0 0 0

Undervotes 32 0 21 11

Contest Totals 265 0 180 85

City of Corsicana, City Council, PCT 4

Vote For 1

Election

Day TOTAL Absentee Early Voting

Jeff Smith 984 0 672 312

Total Votes Cast 984 0 672 312

Overvotes 0 0 0 0

Undervotes 133 0 93 40

Contest Totals 1,117 0 765 352

City of Corsicana, City Attorney

Vote For 1

Election

Day TOTAL Absentee Early Voting

Kerri Anderson Donica 1,862 1 1,175 686

Total Votes Cast 1,862 1 1,175 686

Overvotes 0 0 0 0

Undervotes 384 0 241 143

Contest Totals 2,246 1 1,416 829

City of Corsicana, Mun. Ct. Judge

Vote For 1

Election

Day TOTAL Absentee Early Voting

Cody Beauchamp 1,907 1 1,208 698

Total Votes Cast 1,907 1 1,208 698

Overvotes 0 0 0 0

Undervotes 339 0 208 131

Contest Totals 2,246 1 1,416 829

City of Dawson, Councilman

Vote For 1

Election

Day TOTAL Absentee Early Voting

Chuck Raines 56 1 3 52

Total Votes Cast 56 1 3 52

Overvotes 0 0 0 0

Undervotes 18 0 0 18

Contest Totals 74 1 3 70

City of Dawson, Tax Reauthorization

Vote For 1

Election

Day TOTAL Absentee Early Voting

For 58 1 3 54

Against 16 0 0 16

Total Votes Cast 74 1 3 70

Overvotes 0 0 0 0

Undervotes 0 0 0 0

Contest Totals 74 1 3 70

City of Eureka, Mayor

Vote For 1

Election

Day TOTAL Absentee Early Voting

Pamela J. Mieth 23 0 9 14

Tammy Cantrell 69 0 13 56

Total Votes Cast 92 0 22 70

Overvotes 0 0 0 0

Undervotes 0 0 0 0

Contest Totals 92 0 22 70

City of Eureka, Councilmember

Vote For 2

Election

Day TOTAL Absentee Early Voting

Debra Childress 61 0 17 44

Mike Wisdom 81 0 17 64

Total Votes Cast 142 0 34 108

Overvotes 0 0 0 0

Undervotes 42 0 10 32

Contest Totals 184 0 44 140

City of Frost, Alderman

Vote For 3

Election

Day TOTAL Absentee Early Voting

Shannon Wayman 24 0 5 19

Jimmy Bratcher 37 0 2 35

Ron Franks 64 0 4 60

Roy Welborn 26 0 3 23

Mike Sherrod 16 0 1 15

Stormi Upton 27 0 2 25

Megan Welborn 50 0 1 49

Velma Ballew 33 0 7 26

Total Votes Cast 277 0 25 252

Overvotes 0 0 0 0

Undervotes 26 0 2 24

Contest Totals 303 0 27 276

City of Goodlow, Mayor

Vote For 1

Election

Day TOTAL Absentee Early Voting

Johnny Moss Sr. 17 0 2 15

Kenneth Roy Floyd 8 0 2 6

Total Votes Cast 25 0 4 21

Overvotes 0 0 0 0

Undervotes 0 0 0 0

Contest Totals 25 0 4 21

City of Goodlow, Councilman

Vote For 2

Election

Day TOTAL Absentee Early Voting

Eric Littleton 15 0 3 12

Earnest Betts 22 0 4 18

Total Votes Cast 37 0 7 30

Overvotes 0 0 0 0

Undervotes 13 0 1 12

Contest Totals 50 0 8 42

City of Rice, Mayor

Vote For 1

Election

Day TOTAL Absentee Early Voting

Wes Mach 7 0 1 6

J Nicole Jackson 59 1 8 50

Jennifer Fisher 43 0 4 39

Total Votes Cast 109 1 13 95

Overvotes 0 0 0 0

Undervotes 0 0 0 0

Contest Totals 109 1 13 95

City of Rice, Alderman

Vote For 3

Election

Day TOTAL Absentee Early Voting

Donnie P. Fisher 65 0 9 56

Sheila Teague 61 0 9 52

Rosa Vasquez 78 1 11 66

Total Votes Cast 204 1 29 174

Overvotes 0 0 0 0

Undervotes 123 2 10 111

Contest Totals 327 3 39 285

City of Rice, Proposition A

Vote For 1

Election

Day TOTAL Absentee Early Voting

For 51 0 6 45

Against 48 1 7 40

Total Votes Cast 99 1 13 85

Overvotes 0 0 0 0

Undervotes 10 0 0 10

Contest Totals 109 1 13 95

BG ISD, School Board Trustee

Vote For 2

Election

Day TOTAL Absentee Early Voting

Jordan Golden 227 1 54 172

Terri McGraw Gillen 202 1 49 152

Micah C. Haden 86 0 21 65

Total Votes Cast 515 2 124 389

Overvotes 0 0 0 0

Undervotes 63 0 16 47

Contest Totals 578 2 140 436

Dawson ISD, School Board Trustee

Vote For 2

Election

Day TOTAL Absentee Early Voting

Buddy Brooks 62 0 2 60

Butch Boatright 125 1 6 118

Darryl Rogers 72 1 7 64

Will Dickson 53 0 3 50

Total Votes Cast 312 2 18 292

Overvotes 0 0 0 0

Undervotes 40 0 2 38

Contest Totals 352 2 20 330

Dawson ISD, School Board Trustee UE

Vote For 1

Election

Day TOTAL Absentee Early Voting

Samara McLennan 128 1 9 118

Total Votes Cast 128 1 9 118

Overvotes 0 0 0 0

Undervotes 48 0 1 47

Contest Totals 176 1 10 165

Fairfield ISD. Trustee, At Large

Vote For 2

Election

Day TOTAL Absentee Early Voting

Kevin Benedict 5 0 0 5

Toni Abram 2 0 0 2

Cleo McElroy 2 0 0 2

John T. Fryer 6 0 0 6

Total Votes Cast 15 0 0 15

Overvotes 0 0 0 0

Undervotes 3 0 0 3

Contest Totals 18 0 0 18

Frost ISD, School Board Member

Vote For 3

Election

Day TOTAL Absentee Early Voting

Andrew Young 55 0 4 51

Jeremy Woods 88 0 2 86

Bobbette Butler 124 0 6 118

David Garcia 70 0 7 63

Michael Welborn 81 0 7 74

Joshua Martin 105 0 13 92

Total Votes Cast 523 0 39 484

Overvotes 0 0 0 0

Undervotes 44 0 3 41

Contest Totals 567 0 42 525

Kerens ISD, School Board Trustee

Vote For 2

Election

Day TOTAL Absentee Early Voting

Tyrone Bailey 90 0 15 75

Randy Bancroft 81 0 13 68

Anne Beckman 33 0 15 18

Andrew Lewis 23 0 2 21

Total Votes Cast 227 0 45 182

Overvotes 0 0 0 0

Undervotes 33 0 15 18

Contest Totals 260 0 60 200

