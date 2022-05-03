Sam Houston, we have a solution. As part of a past Corsicana Education Foundation grant, Debbie Powers, school counselor, was awarded enough funds to buy books to have literary sales on campus. The grant covered new books, but she was missing one key element that would help her distribute the books – a vending machine. Powers searched for a solution to her problem.
A large Texas energy provider stepped up and that vending machine is about to help Sam Houston level up its game.
“I have tried to get a book vending machine for Sam Houston for three years,” said Powers, who recently saw an article about Atmos Energy sponsoring another school in a similar project.
“I went to work the next day and called Atmos myself,” she said. “I could not believe my ears when Larry Ball from Atmos called me and told me that he was going to make this happen for Sam Houston Elementary. I can hardly wait for our book vending machine to arrive.”
The $7,000 grant will help purchase, customize and fill the vending machine. It will also come with tokens that can be used as prizes and incentives.
