The Ellis County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 60-year-old man after he was reportedly killed by a bull Monday afternoon in Ferris.
According to a press release, deputies responded around 2 p.m. April 24, to the 200 block of James
Road in Ferris, where a caller reported a bull had possibly killed his son.
Upon deputies’ arrival, the bull was destroying property and preventing first responders from rendering aid and had to be euthanized. The victim was pronounced deceased on scene.
The Ellis County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the circumstances surrounding this unfortunate incident.
Careflite Ambulance Service also responded to the scene.
The victim’s identity is not being released at this time pending full notification of his family.
