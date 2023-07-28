By Mark Archibald – Corsicana Daily Sun
The rancor and polarization of today’s politics have given many a negative view of those in Congress. However, that doesn’t mean that they and their staff aren’t dedicated to helping their constituents.
United States Congressman Jake Ellzey was elected to represent the Sixth District in Texas in 2021. One of the first tasks he undertook, was building a staff of individuals who are able to help those who need assistance cutting through the government’s red tape.
“We are all here to help the people of the Sixth District” said Julie Loose, Ellzey’s District Director. “The Congressman made it clear that his priority is to serve those in the district, in whatever way he can,” she said.
Julia Hester and Lauren Stacks are members of Congressman Ellzey’s Constituent Services team. Together, they handle everything from passport requests, to inquiries involving the IRS, or helping veterans recover their military records.
Hester began working for Ellzey in 2021, while Stacks began her career in constituent services in the office of former Sixth District Congressman Ron Wright.
Ellzey’s Communication’s Director Scott Gilfillan, said “Calling a member of Congress is not always everyone’s first thought, but the sooner people reach out to us the quicker we can look into the situation and help where we can.”
Congressional offices interact with around 400 governmental agencies.
Those who live in Texas’s Sixth District can request help with an issue by calling any of Congressman Ellzey’s offices.
To ensure the greatest chance of success it’s recommended that constituents have as many details about the issue before calling.
Members of Congress can only assist on the federal level. State matters require the intervention of state officials.
Congressional Caseworkers act as a liaison between federal agencies. “We always get a response, even if the response isn’t favorable, we’ll find other avenues to try,” said Hester.
“Responses usually take between 30 to 45 days or longer depending on the request and agency,” said Stacks No matter how long it takes to resolve an issue both Hester and Stacks said it was a blessing to work for Ellzey and on behalf of the people of East Texas.
