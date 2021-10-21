Sixth District United States Congressman, Jake Ellzey hosted a grand opening Monday for his new district office in Corsicana. The office located at 122 N. Beaton St. will be one of three in the district which encompasses Navarro, Ellis, and part of Tarrant Counties.
“This is the first Congressional Office the Sixth District has ever had here in Corsicana,” Ellzey said who was elected in July to serve the remainder of Congressman Ron Wright's unexpired term.
Wright died in February 2021 from COVID-19.
“This is the people's office and I have an open door policy,” he said. “Representing this district means listening to everyone. I am your employee and I'm accountable to everyone here.”
Ellzey said he was willing to work with anyone but would vote against “wasteful spending and things which would make our country weaker.” He discussed the crisis at the Southern border, inflation, and recent supply chain issues, as well as the national debt during his brief remarks Monday.
Corsicana local Scott Gilfillan will serve as Ellzey's Communication’s Director and work out of the local office.
Ellzey's other district offices are located in Waxahachie and Arlington.
