The House of Representatives passed H.R. 5516, Congressman Jake Ellzey's VITAL Assessment Act Nov. 16. H.R. 5516, as passed, will help provide critical mental health care and support to student veterans by improving the Department of Veterans Affairs' Veterans Integration Academic Leadership, or VITAL, Program.
In 2011, VA launched the Veterans Integration to Academic Leadership program – or the VITAL
Program – to provide mental health services to student veterans on college campuses. Since its inception, the VITAL Program has helped hundreds of thousands of students and has grown to 183 locations nationwide.
"It's truly an honor to bring H.R. 5516, the VITAL Assessment Act, to the House Floor. Our veterans
need our help, and we're here to answer that call. The VITAL Program works. It's time that we have the
data on how well it works and where it can be improved. The impact this legislation will have on our
student veterans will be felt for generations to come," Ellzey said.
