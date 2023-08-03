By Mark Archibald - Corsicana Daily Sun
United States Congressman Jake Ellzey recently returned from a trip to Israel, in which he toured military and Holy sites as part of a bipartisan delegation from June 22-29. He recently talked about the trip with the Daily Sun.
“Those of us in the delegation were able to take our spouse’s,” said Ellzey. The Ellis County Republican was first elected in 2021. “Shelby and I were awed by the experience,” he said. Although he couldn’t divulge every detail of the various meetings, he said that conversations with members of the Knesset, the Israeli equivalent of the House of Representatives, were informative.
Ellzey said that the United States is talking with Israeli intelligence about sharing anti-tunneling technology.
“Israel is a tremendous ally of the United States. We were the first to recognize them in 1948. We have many of the same goals and the anti-tunneling technology will help the United States protect our border from those trying to cross illegally and from those bringing fentanyl,” Ellzey said.
Ellzey also discussed U.S. relations with India. “India is an emerging power and can help provide balance to the relationship between China and the United States. India is growing and needing goods to manage that growth,” he said.
“The United States should do everything we can to be great partners with the people of India,” he said.
Ellzey also discussed the Appropriations process which has already passed ten of twelve bills out of committee.
“We are going to have a busy three weeks to close out the fiscal year,” he said.
Congress returns from their August recess on Sept. 12.
The recess isn’t all relaxing and fun, Ellzey who was elected two years ago is still working around Texas’s Sixth Congressional District. He and his staff will be addressing constituent requests during their extended time in the district.
Ellzey took a moment to brag on his staff, “I have the best District Director in Julie Loose and the most dedicated constituent services team in Julia Hester and Lauren Stacks, and my Communications Director, Scott Gilfillan is awesome at connecting with the people in the district,” he said
Of the 1,788 constituent requests Ellzey’s office has been asked to look into they have closed 1,667 of them in just over two years. Most of those cases are requests for passports or help retrieving veteran’s records.
The district was reconfigured after the 2020 census still includes all of Navarro and Ellis Counties as well as a portion of Tarrant County. The new portions of the Sixth District stretch from Wells in Cherokee, County to Whitley, in Hill County. The district also includes the Irving area in Dallas County and part of Johnson County as well as all of Freestone, and Anderson Counties.
Of the 766,000 residents currently residing in the Sixth District, Mansfield is the largest city, with a population of 75,000.
Ellzey will be hosting a lemonade and dessert at his Corsicana Office on Aug. 31 from 2 p.m. to 4 pm at 122 N. Beaton Street in Corsicana.
