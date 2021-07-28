Republican Jake Ellzey will finish the term of former Congressman Ron Wright in the United States House of Representatives after defeating Susan Wright in the special election runoff Tuesday night.
“One of things that we've seen from this campaign is a positive outlook, a Reagan Republican outlook, for the future of our country is what the people of the 6th District really really want,” Ellzey said to supporters following his victory.
The Sixth Congressional District includes Ellis and Navarro counties and some of Tarrant County.
A close race from the start, Ellzey finished second to Wright in May to make the runoff. Tuesday night’s special election runoff saw him take 53% of the vote to Wright’s 47%, according to unofficial results.
The runoff election resulted from a May 1 jungle primary, where 23 candidates faced off to fill the seat left vacant after the death of Congressman Wright’s death from COVID-19 in February. Wright
In Navarro County, Wright earned 1,789 votes to Ellzey’s 1,398, however, he maintained a slight lead in Ellis and Tarrant counties throughout the evening to seal his win.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.