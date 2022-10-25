The City of Corsicana will host its 175th Birthday Gala Saturday, Feb. 25 at the Cook Education Center. This night of elegance and celebration will feature live entertainment, dining, dancing, and fundraising. The funds raised will help protect and preserve pieces of history within our community, thanks to the preservation efforts of the Corsicana Preservation Foundation.
“The Corsicana Preservation Foundation is proud to be a part of the 175th celebration of the founding of our great town,” said Brad Cook, President of the foundation. “Corsicana has so much history, and it’s important to educate the public on why preservation and appropriate restoration of Corsicana landmarks is necessary. These places and features help to connect and bring context to those who came before us, from the grand homes in the Carriage district, the Mills Place neighborhood, the shotgun homes and cottages throughout the city, to the beautiful old churches and historic downtown commercial buildings. Each year, we lose parts of our local history in various ways and the Corsicana Preservation Foundation wants to help preserve and protect these landmarks for the next 175 years.”
The doors will open at 6 p.m. and guests can browse the live auction with many historical and unique items. In addition, there will be a chance to win a diamond valued at $5,000, made possible by Van’s Jewelers.
As the evening progresses, attendees will be amazed by the talent of the live entertainment from one of the best bands in America. Emerald City Band, known as the house band of Dallas, brings a non-stop energy that drives their audience to the dance floor.
“You don’t want to miss this amazing event and a chance to celebrate 175 years of Corsicana and all our great history. The birthday gala will be an opportunity to gather together as a community, enjoy an outstanding dinner, and have lots of fun,” stated Carole Davenport, Gala Committee Co-Chair.
Sponsorships are available in Diamond, Platinum, Gold, and Silver level packages. The packages offered will provide premier seating, a variety of advertising options, and complimentary items based on the chosen level. These sponsorships are a wonderful opportunity for businesses to celebrate Corsicana’s historical anniversary, while helping fund the preservation of the city. With much gratitude, the Gala Committee would like to thank the 175th Celebration Diamond Sponsors, Community National Bank & Trust and the City of Corsicana for their support of the Gala. In addition, Corsicana ISD and VeraBank have generously joined our sponsorship opportunity as Platinum level sponsors.
The Gala Committee is thrilled to provide a glamorous evening of celebration to the community.
Individual tickets are $150 and will go on sale Jan. 9, 2023. For more information, please visit www.corsicana175years.com. To become a sponsor, please contact Amy Tidwell, Main Street Director at 903-654-4850.
175th Celebration – Gala Committee: Brad Cook, Co-Chair; HM Davenport, Co-Chair; Carole Davenport, Co-Chair | Michelle Hogan, Stacie Sipes, Denise Harper, Belinda Burkhart, Virginia Riddle, Barbara Kelley, Kamar Chambers, Evie Eeds, and Kristen Smith.
