One part of the 4-H motto states that "I pledge my hands to larger service." In October, 4-H clubs across Texas participate in One Day 4-H to lend a hand to their communities through service projects.
Members of the Emhouse 4-H Club recently spent time volunteering at the James L. Collins Catholic School Elementary Playground to provide updates. This is the second year the club has purchased supplies and provided volunteer labor to paint the track around the playground and add a new feature. Hopskotch blocks and other blocks with letters were painted and added to the play area for students to enjoy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.