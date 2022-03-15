When Will Jones of Mekatron Media Group learned Navarro Elementary students were in desperate need of headphones, he said he didn’t hesitate to make it happen.
As teachers navigated through the newest digital learning options, they found students were experiencing issues with their headphone sets. As a solution, Jones donated 100 sets of headphones Tuesday morning to all the Kindergarten students.
“Coming into in the media, film, television, and music industry a few years ago with no formal teaching in the arts, just ambition, intrigue, and inspiration, it was important to me to give back because this moment could inspire some of these kiddos or others to pursue those goals and dreams that seem too big or far-fetched,” he said. “I also know and have grown up with a lot of these kids’ parents, relatives, and teachers which around here practically makes us family and family takes care of family.”
“On behalf of the Navarro Elementary staff family, we are blessed to have amazing community members who give back to our district,” said Tim Betts, Navarro Elementary Principal. “Our teachers are overjoyed, they can now offer a quality digital learning experience for our kindergartners. Students enjoy using computers, but their previous headsets were simply too big, we are gracious to Mekatron and this donation. This is what Taking Care of Corsicana is all about. Thank you for fulfilling this need for our students, our little Tigers can access their online learning tools comfortably and in style!”
