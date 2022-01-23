AUSTIN — Staffing issues left the Texas electric grid unchecked leading up to a historic winter storm last February, officials said.
During a special meeting Monday, Electric Reliability Council of Texas leaders said staffing shortages were, and continue to be, an issue though improvements have been made.
Woody Rickerson, ERCOT vice president of system planning and weatherization, said prior to the storm, the organization had one part-time employee responsible for conducting inspections. Each year, that person would conduct about 80 checks, he said. This staffing shortage has continued as state electricity leaders pushed for more inspections, he said.
Between Dec. 2 and 22, the organization completed 324 inspections of transmission service providers, generation entities and intermittent relabel resources, officials said. This accounts for 85% of the total generation failures that occurred during the storm. But ERCOT had to pull employees from other parts of the organization as well as rely on outside contractors to get the work done, Rickerson said.
“We were not staffed to do the weatherization process this year,” he said. “But I'm really pleased with the amount of work that occurred. I think the results were better than we expected.”
Even while ERCOT has ramped up its weatherization requirements and inspections, Rickerson said more could have been done if the organization had more resources. He said this includes creating robust data collection software to maintain consistency and oversight as well as more staffing to be able to conduct inspections on 100% of energy producers in the state.
ERCOT is working to fill positions including the recent hiring of Davis Kezell, the ERCOT director of weatherization and inspection. But since the organization awaits decisions for the Public Utility Commission of Texas, it is only filling skeleton staff positions. As the PUCT works through its second phase of rule making, scheduled to happen this year, ERCOT will fill needed positions, Rickerson said.
“The overall size of that staff—we don't know what that's going to be until we see what that phase two rulemaking is going to be,” he said.
The winter storm highlighted major deficiencies in the state’s electric grid and the entities that oversee them including ERCOT and the PUCT. The storm, which forced massive power and water outages, left most of the state in the dark for days as subfreezing temperatures lingered. The official death toll is 246 with an estimated $80 billion to $130 billion in damage.
Since then, state leaders have adopted several rules aimed at keeping energy providers accountable and making the grid more resilient.
The PUCT and the Texas Railroad Commission are working to complete critical infrastructure mapping. And in December, the PUCT Executive Director Thomas Gleeson recommended stiff administrative penalties against 13 generation resources owned by eight companies that missed the Dec. 1 deadline to meet new weatherization standards.
“I think if we had another [Winter Storm] Uri type event, we would be in better shape now than we were last year when it occurred, and I think that's the most positive part of this entire process— is that we've made improvements and it's taken a lot of work from different places to get there,” Rickerson said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.