Ali Linan CNHI Texas statehouse reporter
AUSTIN — Electric Reliability Council of Texas, or ERCOT, has issued a weather watch for July 16-18, it announced Friday.
An ERCOT weather watch is an advance notification of forecasted significant weather with high demand.
Officials said they issued the watch as forecasted higher temperatures will likely result in higher electrical demand, putting the state grid in low reserves. They added that the watch is only a precaution and residents do not need to take any action at this time.
“ERCOT continues to monitor conditions closely and will deploy all available tools to manage the grid and will continue our reliability-first approach to operations,” officials said.
The watch comes as much of the state is bracing for temperatures above 100 degree over the weekend and into next week. The Dallas-Fort Worth area is expected to clock heat index values between 105 and 110 degrees on Friday. Some parts of Central Texas are expected to hit 107 degrees.
ERCOT set a new unofficial July and all-time peak demand record of 81,406 MW on Thursday.
ERCOT’s “6-day Supply and Demand” dashboard is showing the possibility of a new all-time peak demand record next week. The dashboards will update in real time as the week progresses. Officials emphasized that there is currently enough capacity to meet forecasted demand.
Last year, ERCOT set 11 new peak demand records, surpassing 80 GWs for the first time ever.
Texans can stay updated on grid conditions by signing up for notifications through the Texas Advisory and Notification System, or TXANS, at www.ercot.com/txans. Texans can also monitor real-time and extended grid conditions at www.ercot.com.
For heat safety tips visit www.weather.gov/safety/heat.
