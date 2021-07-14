Gov. Greg Abbott last week sent a letter to the Public Utility Commission of Texas directing the Electric Reliability Council of Texas to take immediate actions to increase power generation capacity and ensure reliability of the Texas power grid.
In response, ERCOT sent a letter to the Governor detailing the strategies taken to achieve those goals, which include:
Increasing the amount of electric power generation.
Purchasing significantly more power reserves.
Releasing power reserves to meet customer demand quicker.
Procuring additional power reserves during uncertain weather forecasts.
“We have made a lot of progress in recent weeks at ERCOT, but we know there is still much work to be done,” stated the letter signed by Brad Jones, Interim President and CEO. “All of us at ERCOT share your desire to restore the public’s trust in our organization. We know that this is only attainable by working closely with the leadership and staff at the PUC and by continually focusing on enhancements that will help ensure a reliable grid.”
According to the letter, ERCOT announced a resource outage report last week which complies with the PUC requirement to post the cause of unplanned generation outages within three working days;
launched a new homepage that provides clear, understandable information to the public, with plans to transform the entire website before the end of the year; and implemented new protocols that provide price certainty during emergency conditions.
Additionally, ERCOT will release a plan this week to ensure grid reliability and improve communication.
