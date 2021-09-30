We’ve all experienced the tiredness and lack of clarity that comes from a sleepless night, but a study published last year by the Journal of the American College of Cardiology Foundation found that sleep schedule inconsistency is also a risk factor for heart disease. Bobbie Sims, P.A., with Medical Associates at Corsicana Crossing, is making sure patients know how important it is to establish a regular pattern for going to bed and waking up.
The cardiovascular system exhibits strong circadian rhythms, biochemical, physiological and behavioral processes that rise and fall during the 24-hour day, to maintain normal functioning. The sleep/wake cycle is another circadian rhythm and the study found that individuals with the most irregular sleep duration or timing had more than twice the risk of developing cardiovascular disease compared with individuals who had the most regular sleep patterns. Physicians are now more likely to recommend sufficient sleep as a heart health prevention action on top of physical activity and healthy diet.
“Consistently getting a good night’s sleep is important for several aspects of your overall health,” said Bobbie Sims, P.A. “An occasional night of tossing and turning is fine, but health can be affected if this pattern of disrupted sleep goes on for too long.”
The National Sleep Foundation has identified that from age 18 to 64 we need 7 to 9 hours of sleep, and at 65 or older we need 7 to 8 hours of sleep. Children and younger people have a need for more hours.
This time is needed so the body can perform a number of vital functions that support the health of your body and brain. Three primary functions are repairing tissue, fighting off infection and processing memories of experiences from your day.
Higher variability in sleep duration or timing is associated with higher blood pressure, disregulated blood lipids (lipids turn into cholesterol) and insulin resistance that can lead to diabetes. Insufficient sleep can affect your body in other ways too.
• Immune functioning is compromised as your body produces fewer antibodies so you’re more likely to get sick and the body has fewer resources to stave off illness, including cancers.
• Impulse control and appetite hormones can become unbalanced, promoting overeating and obesity.
• Mental functioning can be less for problem solving, reasoning, organizing, planning and executing plans.
• Learning is affected in all stages – your ability to encode new information, to consolidate and absorb the information and make new connections, and ability to remember and retrieve the information.
“Quality of sleep is critical too,” Sims said. “If you’re waking up tired, getting sleepy during the day or have been told that you are snoring at night, it could be signs of another issue such as sleep apnea.”
Many things can cause difficulties sleeping and sleep deprivation, including stress, sleep apnea and chronic insomnia. Insomnia is often a symptom of stress or anxiety disorders that can make it difficult for you to relax enough to fall asleep and sleep soundly. Your healthcare provider can help diagnose whether you could benefit from medication or behavioral therapy or if a thorough sleep study is needed. Many sleep studies can now be done in the comfort of your own home.
