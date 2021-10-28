Texas A&M AgriLife Extension will present an Estate Planning Seminar from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9 at the Navarro County Expo Center, 4021 State Hwy. 22 in Corsicana. Registration is $10 per person, which includes lunch.
Program speakers Dr. Jason Johnson, Associate Professor and Extension Economist, and representatives from Navarro County Farm Bureau and Community National Bank will explain the estate planning services they offer.
Topics will include estate planning overview, what happens without a will, documents to consider, estate tax, setting up a trust, insurance, and much more.
Please RSVP by Nov. 5 to the Navarro County Extension Office, 313 W. Third Ave. in Corsicana, 903-654-3075, or email andrew.lewis@ag.tamu.edu
