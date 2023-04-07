Eureka Vendor Market hosted by First Baptist Church of Eureka Women’s Ministry from 9:30 to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at 8718 S. Hwy 287 Corsicana (in Eureka). Open to the community. Come enjoy the unique vendor booths, food, and fun with us. Support local small businesses, women owned and family owned businesses, and more, in a family oriented atmosphere. Vendors wanted (10 feet by 15 feet) spaces available. Email: fbcewomensministry@yahoo.com for more info.
Eureka Women’s Ministry to host Eureka Vendor Market April 22
