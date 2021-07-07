Bishop K.D. Davis, Sr. and Michael Bookout, Jr. of Reaching Out To You Ministry are inviting the public to an informative session dealing with addiction and giving hope through awareness at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 10 at Sixth Avenue Baptist Church 125 S. Fifth St. Corsicana.
“Summer has arrived and the kids are finally out of school,” Davis said. “Brother Bookout and I believe this is a much needed session for youth and young adults to help them deal with and overcome the temptations they may encounter.”
Bookout, now five months sober, said he was a full blown alcoholic and daily drinker for about eight years. He said he hopes young people will learn from his story and realize the cost of addiction.
“I was drinking five or six handles of whiskey a week before I went to rehab,” he said. “I would drink three or four bottles of wine a night and hide them in the trash can so they wouldn’t clink together.”
Even though he has held the same job for nine years, and his wife of 22 years stood by him, Bookout said he knew he came close to losing it all.
“It’s a miracle I didn’t,” he said. “I never went to work drunk but would start as soon as I got home. I was a church goer but was just ‘playing church’ as I was always drunk the night before.”
Bookout said by the time he quit drinking, it was no longer enjoyable.
“I made the decision to quit Jan. 19,” he said. “I started crying in my car on the way to work and when I went home that evening and told my wife, she said she’d prayed for me the night before.”
Bookout described his behavior when he was drinking as a ticking time bomb.
“I was like Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde,” he said. “My wife took the brunt of it to protect our sons. Knowing what I put her through has made me love her even more.”
Bookout said he understands he can’t force an addict to quit unless they are ready to do it on their own but hopes his story will prevent some young people from making bad decisions.
“They don’t have to take by word for it as a 40-year-old,” he said. “That’s why I’m also bringing in two speakers in their 20s who have already payed a price for their addictions, be it alcohol, sex or drugs.”
The group plans to have a follow-up session later this summer geared toward parents of teens and young adults.
“You never know what other people are going through,” Bookout said. “Once addiction takes hold of your life, it can become unmanageable. I want people to know help is out there.”
Call 903-874-4873 for more information.
