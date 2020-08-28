Harmony Alliance is hosting two unifying events this weekend at Bunert Park in Corsicana.
Presence in the Park starts at 6 p.m. Saturday and will be a time of worship led by That Church Pastor Jeremy Teague, who has compiled a band that features several musicians and singers from different churches.
There will be hot dogs, snacks, and drinks, and it will be a great opportunity to join community voices in unity.
Prayer in the Park starts at 6 p.m. Sunday and will be a time of focused prayer that will address concerns such as peace in America, the unification of all races, the victims of COVID-19, and many other issues that all of us are facing. The hope is to come together and ask God to heal our wounds and work in our community and world.
Both events will be outside at Bunert Park and will practicing social distancing and necessary precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
All are welcome.
Harmony Alliance was formed June 18 at Second Mission Baptist Church in Corsicana after a multi-racial group of Pastors from our community met in a new effort to unite in faith, develop deeper friendships, and strive for more significant opportunities to serve our community.
“During our meeting, we discussed the huge need to have a unified group of diverse ministers who gather on a regular basis to fellowship and discuss issues related to church, culture, and service,” said Steve Hayes, pastor of Grace Community Church. “The group decided on a new coalition called Harmony Alliance.”
Hayes said, for various reasons, racial unity among Pastors and ministries in any real and meaningful sense has been difficult to achieve in Corsicana. The Harmony Alliance meeting was the first time many of them have had hope for togetherness in a long time. The June meeting began a new Alliance that is representative of the fullness of the churches in our town.
“We are living in an age when the world is looking for more than words and symbolic gestures,” Hayes said. “This is a time for action, and it's a time for us as Ministers of the Gospel of Jesus Christ to lead out. This new effort, with a new name and a host of new faces, has the opportunity to accomplish far more than what we've seen in the past.”
