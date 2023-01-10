Monday, Jan. 16 is Martin Luther King Jr. Day and local events are planned to celebrate the life and legacy of the chief spokesperson for nonviolent activism in the Civil Rights Movement, which protested racial discrimination in federal and state law.
Navarro County Branch NAACP-Unit 6209 is planning a rally and march set for 10 a.m. from Bunert Park to the MLK Center in Corsicana where the featured the guest speaker will be Rachelle Crouch, Attorney at Law.
At noon, the program “Remembering: Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.,” will take place at the MLK Center
at 1114 E. Sixth Ave.
It will be followed by the “I Have a Dream” Oratory Contest where students from Corsicana schools will recite Dr. King’s “I Have a Dream” speech. First, second and third place winners will be rewarded with monetary prizes. Musical performances, praise dances and poetry will be presented by students and local churches.
If you would like to set up an information booth at the MLK Center, please contact E. Burrell for more information. 903 874-2821
