The Corsicana & Navarro County Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon cutting at Monday, to reveal a newly remodeled travel trailer exhibit, which aims to alert parents of potential places kids may use to hide drugs.
Drug Prevention Resources said it is excited to present the communities of Navarro, Dallas and Ellis county, with a mobile Hidden in Plain Sight presentation. DPR has remodeled the travel trailer to look like a mock bedroom to offer a real-life scenario of where illegal substances can be hidden in a child's bedroom. The ribbon cutting will take place at 4:30 p.m., Oct. 3, at the Kent Rogers Building, 200 W. Fourth Ave. in Corsicana.
What is Hidden in Plain Sight?
Hidden in Plain Sight is an interactive presentation that demonstrates how illicit substances can be hidden among youth in personal spaces, most commonly, the bedroom. Parents and Guardians will learn how everyday items are now being made to hide substances in plain view. Additional topics include items that fall under legal drugs which are now being used in dangerous levels to mimic the effects of illicit drugs. As they explore these topics, they also discuss the importance of building trust while creating comfortable conversations around access to a child's personal space.
This event is free and open to the public. For more information about the event, call the Chamber at 903-874-4731.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.