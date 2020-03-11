Explore Corsicana is hosting a Photo Contest for Navarro County Youth. Send your photos of Life in Navarro County to dailysunnewsroom@gmail.com, along with your name, age, school and grade, and a short description of your photo.
Three winners will receive cash prizes, generously provided by Hull Creative Arts Foundation, and one young photographer’s image will be chosen for the cover of Explore Corsicana magazine! Contest ends at midnight Friday, March 20. Winners will be contacted via email.
Limit submissions to one high resolution image per photographer. Portraits and self portraits (selfies) will not be considered. By entering the contest, you are granting Explore Corsicana and the Corsicana Daily Sun permission to publish your name and image in print and online.
