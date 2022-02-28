Saddle up for great tasting fare at this year’s Derrick Days Festival in Downtown Corsicana. Most Texans have missed out on the State Fair favorite Fletcher’s corny dogs in the last couple of years due to the pandemic. If you are looking to get on some good grub, look for Fletcher’s Original State Fair corny dogs at the festival.
Glenda “G.G.” Fletcher said their family was excited that in their 80th year of making the infamous dogs that they get to bring the tasty battered fried food to Derrick Days.
“We can mingle with people in the smaller towns that may not make it out to the State Fair of Texas,” she said.
Fletcher said that in 2019, the “kiddos” as she calls them (the younger family members of the business) decided to get a trailer so they could take their show on the road.
“We bought a food trailer in 2019. When the pandemic hit, we started getting requests from small neighborhoods and fairs to come out and serve up the corny dogs,” Fletcher said.
Derrick Days festival goers will have their choice of several dogs, including the Original beef and pork corny dog, a Veggie Dog, and Cheezy Pup. They will also have the Make Mine Texan which is a blend of beef and brisket. Fletcher said that sometimes confuses people, “They think it’s a corn dog with a side of brisket. It’s not. The meats are processed together.” Customers will also be able to wash down the fried dogs with Fletcher’s lemonade.
Look for Fletcher’s trailer at Derrick Days, slated for Saturday, April 30th in Corsicana.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.