First Methodist Church will host its Fall Bazaar from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22. The Methodist Women are offering their traditional turkey spaghetti lunches for dine-in and take-out, $10 for adults and $5 for children. Everyone in the community is welcome.
Phone lines will be open for take-out orders, 903 874-5657. Curbside delivery and delivery for 10 or more orders will be available.
Frozen quarts and pints of turkey spaghetti will be sold. Homemade pies, cakes, and bread will also be available for purchase. An online auction will be available in November.
