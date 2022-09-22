Join Corsicana Main Street at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29 for the return of its outdoor fashion show: Strut Down Beaton. The evening is set to include fall fashions from the local boutiques, complimentary beverages, light bites by Olive Branch Eatery, giveaways, and more, all in an intimate setting on the historic brick streets in front of the beautiful Palace Theatre.
“We are excited to bring this event back after launching it in March 2021,” said Amy Tidwell, Main Street Director. “Our partnerships with the participating merchants, OVC Productions, the Corsicana Parks Department and our sponsors all help make the evening a success. We can’t wait for this fun-filled evening with the community.”
Sponsors for the evening are: OVC Productions, Corsicana Parks Department, Bloomin’ with Sherryne, Boho Snow, Brick Street Realty, Carter Hillock Group, Corsicana Creamery, Canterbury Court Antiques, H2M Strategies, and Victorian Sample Florist.
Tickets for the event can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/strut-down-beaton-tickets-415621223267 Or you can stop by the Visitor Center to purchase tickets, located at 301 South Beaton Street.
