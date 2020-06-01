The family of missing 17-year old Misty McGinn of Rice, who has been missing since April, is asking for the public's help to locate her.
McGinn was last seen at her home in Rice. According to reports, she walked away from her home at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 19 wearing a grey and yellow “Gas Monkey” hoodie with grey and black sweatpants. It is unknown whether she was picked up or traveling on foot.
McGinn is described as 5 foot 3 inches tall, weighing between 140 to 160 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair that has been dyed reddish pink. She wears glasses and has pierced ears. She also has an unfinished rose tattoo on the inside of her left arm, outlined in red with a green stem.
According to reports, McGinn is considered mentally unstable and requires daily medication, which she did not take with her. She may be in need of immediate medical attention.
If you have any information, contact the Officer Watson with the Rice Police Department at 903-326-4146 and reference case number C20-09536, or Detective Robbie Jock with the Navarro County Sheriff's Office at 903-654-3002 and reference case number C20-09061. If you see McGinn, please call 911.
