The family of Jori Washington, the 39 year-old-woman recently stuck and killed by a train, has launched a fundraiser seeking donations for her burial expenses.
Organizer Curlissa Taylor, Washington’s younger sister, started a GoFundMe account which raised $720 of the $5,000 goal at press time. A burial service is set for Saturday, May 28.
“Jori was unfortunately accidentally struck by a train which resulted in fatal injuries,” Taylor states on the page. “Our siblings were notified later of the accident and are asking help to properly lay our sister to rest. Anything helps. All of her siblings were unfortunately separated by the state years ago when we were children. We want to lay our sweet sister to rest and give her the respect she deserves.”
To donate, visit www.gofundme.com/f/burial-for-sister-jori-washington
