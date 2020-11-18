Benny Acock Sr. returned to his hometown of Corsicana Friday for a special birthday surprise.
The retired United States Air Force pilot expected to celebrate his 93rd birthday surrounded by friends and family, but did not anticipate a special guest of honor, one that goes by the name of Little “Lil.”
“I restored my dad's ERCO Ercoupe airplane with a lot of help from a lot of good people.” Dan Acock said. “It hadn't been 'air worthy' for 15 to 20 years.”
Dan flew a low pass into the Corsicana Municipal Airport, landed and taxied in.
“Many friends and family were there,” he said. “Dad owned a lot of planes, but this was the last one. Little “Lil was dedicated to honor the Commemorative Air Force's B-24 Diamond Lil, it was a great day.”
“Mom and Dad did not know that my brother Dan had restored the plane that had been unflyable and in the hangar for over a decade or so,” Ben Acock Jr. said. “He cried, and made us all cry, when Danny did a low pass down the runway.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.