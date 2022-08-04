Levi Farmer from Corsicana, joined outstanding high school students from across the nation to take part in a unique academic and career-oriented development experience, the National Youth Leadership Forum: Engineering, taking place this summer on the campus of Rice University.
NYLF Engineering is one of the Envision by WorldStrides family of programs that enable students to explore their interests and experience learning beyond the classroom.
Levi was nominated by one of his teachers at Corsicana High School. He placed in UIL Accounting and enjoys running with the Corsicana Cross Country team.With dreams of working in the field of Aerospace this Engineering camp is a great opportunity for him.
“As an alumna of Envision myself, I am excited for Levi to meet, work, and collaborate with other high-aspiring students from across the country and the globe,” said Amanda Freitag Thomas, SVP for Envision. “Hands down, my favorite part of attending an Envision program was being with motivated students in an environment designed to help us challenge our assumptions, meet new people, and grow. Creating that same learning environment is a central focus for all of our programs. At NYLF Engineering, students build the confidence and skills needed to excel at college and in the workplace. They learn how to adapt to and communicate in new situations, to new challenges, and with new people, which, given how rapidly the world is changing due to technology and innovation, are essential skills for success.”
For over 35 years, Envision by WorldStrides has empowered extraordinary students to become their best selves through programs that enable them to discover their passion, explore a career, and positively impact their world. In 2018, Envision became part of the WorldStrides family. The largest provider of educational travel and experiences in the United States, WorldStrides works with over 50,000 educators each year to help more than 550,000 students see the world—and themselves—in new ways.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.