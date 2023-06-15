It’s Fashion Week! But not in New York, or Paris, but here, in Corsicana.
Former high-fashion model and author of the Daily Sun’s “Over Sixty and Sensational” column, Helen Martin, will present a cutting-edge fashion presentation at Kinsloe House June 21. Her program “La Bella Figura”, or “beautiful figure,” is an expression used to reflect every part of Italian life. Helen should know; she has modeled her share of famous Italian designers.
The Kinsloe program will include passages from both her new book, “Caterina, Maria, Elana” (my grandmother, my mother, myself) as well as her current book, “High Fashion High Adventure”, and Ms. Martin will speak about her view that “fashion changes, but style is eternal”. She will share images of Fashion as Art, and her experiences creating an unforgettable personal style with tips relevant to every woman.
After appearing in dozens of designers shows and deemed one of the most requested photograph models in the U.S. Ms. Martin was named Regional Fashion Manager of Neiman Marcus in the Chicago area. Along with her fashion model title and working for more than 20 designers, she has been a television actress, spokeswoman, fashion consultant and stylist, and has spoken to thousands of audiences over the years. See her latest article in Explore Magazine.
Kinsloe House luncheons are $20. A membership organization, Kinsloe House welcomes new guests to experience the benefits of Kinsloe membership. Make reservations through a Kinsloe friend or by calling 903-874-5791 by Monday, June 19 at 12 noon. Kinsloe House is located at 618 West Third Avenue in Corsicana.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.