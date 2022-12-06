A fatal crash shut down all northbound lanes of Interstate Highway 45 Monday morning at the 221 milepost near Richland.
The Richland Police Department stated in a press release that its officers responded to the motor vehicle collision at the 221 mile marker of northbound South Interstate Highway 45 in the City of Angus.
A motorist in a passenger car was struck from behind by a commercial motor vehicle, causing the victim’s vehicle to become inflamed. The driver of the passenger car did not survive. The driver of the commercial motor vehicle was not cited on scene, nor did he display any signs of intoxication.
The inquest was performed on scene by the Navarro County Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4. The deceased was taken to Griffin-Roughton Funeral Home in Corsicana.
The driver of the commercial motor vehicle was transported to the hospital for examination. No names have been released at this time and the case is still under investigation.
The Richland Police Department was assisted by the Texas Department of Public Safety’s Highway Patrol and the Richland and Angus Volunteer Fire Departments.
