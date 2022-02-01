Keeping your heart healthy is a vital part of living a healthy lifestyle. February is American Heart Health Month, a time for Americans to focus on cardiovascular disease and ways it can be prevented.
This month, we are reminded to lower the risk of developing heart disease by making lifestyle changes this new year. Focus on choosing healthy foods, staying physically active, controlling cholesterol, blood pressure, stress, and limiting alcohol.
One of the best Valentine’s Day gifts is a healthy heart. This year, gift a loved one the opportunity to learn new ways to love their heart. Texas A&M AgriLife Extension provides numerous online courses that cover topics, such as, health, nutrition, and wellness courses that focus on our bodies and lifestyles.
Visit agrilifelearn.tamu.edu for a complete list of courses. Beneficial courses for heart health include:
Eating Well for Healthy Living: a 3- lesson course designed to reduce stress through meal planning and physical activity.
Cooking Well with Diabetes: a 4- lesson course the gives the basics of nutrition for diabetes and cooking techniques to reduce fat, sodium, and add fruits and vegetables to your plates.
Dashing Your Way to Improved Health: This one-hour course will teach you how to manage high blood pressure with healthy eating patterns and salt substitutions.
Step Up Scale Down: a 12-week wellness program that focuses on a different topics related to nutrition, healthy eating, and exercise.
These courses offer practical suggestions, new recipes, and materials to help maintain a healthy weight and take the stress out of meal planning.
Contact your local Texas A&M AgriLife Extension office at 903-654-3075 for more information on programs offered locally, as well as online courses.
