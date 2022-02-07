In 1972, the iconic TV show “Emergency” portraying two paramedics (Johnny Gage and Roy DeSoto) in Los Angeles County California began the new concept of paramedics providing emergency care in the pre-hospital setting. Paramedics began communicating with physicians at hospitals to initiate emergency care treatments in the field. The unexpected consequences of this new concept would be improved patient outcomes in the future for hospitals. The TV show “Emergency” was the beginning of modern-day pre-hospital medicine now known as Emergency Medical Services. Throughout the following decades EMS has grown as technologies have vastly inundated our markets to improve pre-hospital care. One of these technologies is a paramedic performing an electrocardiogram on the scene and transmitting that EKG to a hospital for physician review. If the EKG meets criteria for a ST segment elevation myocardial infarction (known as STEMI, aka: heart attack), then the paramedic or physician can activate the cardiac catherization lab for the patient. Intense education for paramedics to be trained to recognize ST segment elevation on an EKG has improve heart attack care with the early activation of the cardiac cath lab.
In 2010, the American Heart Association – Southwest Affiliate received the first of two $3.5 million grants from the W. W. Caruth, Jr. Foundation at the Communities Foundation of Texas. The initial grant project became to be known as the AHA Dallas Caruth STEMI Initiative, in which has become a model for other communities in the United States. This two-year initiative study to build regional system of EMS and hospital protocols to improve heart attack care in Dallas County, Texas. Over fifteen hospitals, twenty-four EMS agencies, many physicians began an unprecedented collaboration between all parties. This initiative focused on reducing door to balloon times, data collection, standardizing protocols for EMS and hospitals, funding for EMS EKG transmission capabilities, and improving patient outcomes. Door to balloon times defined by the AHA as when a patient arrives at the hospital (the door time) until a tiny balloon is inflated (the balloon time) to restore blood flow to the myocardium by the cardiologist. This procedure is known as percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI). Normally following restoring the blood flow the cardiologist will place a stent where the occlusion occurred in the culprit vessel to maintain blood flow.
“Time is muscle”, the slogan both the AHA and the American College of Cardiologist use to promote and educate to improve heart attack care. AHA and ACC both set goals of door to balloon times of 90 minutes from EMS patient contact to arterial blood flow restoration in the cath lab. During the AHA Caruth STEMI grant, EMS reduced the overall hospital’s door to balloon times by 14% and saved an amazing 260% on minutes saved by EMS early activation of the cardiac cath lab versus not activating. This early activation by EMS alerts the emergency department and activates the cardiac cath lab of an impending patient arrival. EMS can directly transport the patient to the cardiac cath lab bypassing the emergency department saving time and precious cardiac muscle. The most common delays occur when EMS unloads a heart attack patient in the emergency department and delaying activation to the cath lab.
The biggest mistakes for all patients, is not recognizing the warning signs and symptoms of Acute Coronary Syndrome. Some patients are waiting too long to receive medical care that can cause irreversible damage to the myocardium.
When the myocardium starves of oxygen due to a heart vessel occlusion, most likely you will have one or many of the below signs and symptoms of an acute coronary event:
• Chest pains, pressure, tightness, palpitations
• Shortness of breath
• Bradycardia
• Tachycardia
• Nausea and vomiting
• Radiating pain in arm, back, neck, and jaw
• Epigastric pain
• Diaphoresis
• General weakness
• Syncope episode
• Anxiety
All these signs and symptoms require an EKG within 10 minutes of first medical contact. Educating the public was a huge goal for the Caruth 2 Project. A second $3.5 million was donated to improve public education on ACS. The award winning “Don’t Die of Doubt” campaign was launched in 2014. This campaign encourages the public to recognize sign and symptoms of ACS and calling 911 for EMS. Education was implemented through the local TV and radio media in the DFW metroplex and 19 surrounding counties. Currently, almost all advanced life support EMS providers can start heart attack treatment on the scene and transmit EKGs to the hospitals. By you calling 911 for EMS, can start your treatment up to an hour quicker before arriving at the hospital.
In conclusion, ACS is the number one killer in the world both for men and women. February is designated heart month by the AHA and for the annual push for education on ACS. How can you improve your chances of surviving a heart attack? Everyone must recognize ACS warning signs and symptoms, call 911, getting that EKG quickly by a paramedic and transmitting it to the hospital, early cardiac cath lab activation, and rapid transport to a PCI capable hospital by EMS. Clinical evidence through best practices guidelines has proven that EMS can save minutes and heart muscle in heart attacks. Driving yourself to the hospital will only delay in your care. Please “Don’t Die of Doubt” and call 911, because your or someone else’s heart muscle depends on you making the right decision.
R. Dudley Wilcoxson is an EMS liaison for Parkland Hospital in Dallas. He is a national registered paramedic and certified Texas EMT-paramedic with 36 years experience in hospital operations. He lives in Corsicana.
