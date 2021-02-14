Gov. Greg Abbott announced Sunday evening, Feb. 14, that the White House has issued a Federal Emergency Declaration for Texas in response to the severe winter weather throughout the state.
The Governor submitted a request for this declaration Saturday to assist the state in its response efforts as Texans braced for historic winter weather.
This Federal Emergency Declaration authorizes the Federal Emergency Management Agency to provide emergency protective measures for mass care and sheltering and Direct Federal Assistance for all 254 counties in Texas.
“I thank President Biden for quickly issuing a Federal Emergency Declaration for Texas as we continue to respond to severe winter weather conditions throughout the state,” Abbott said.
“This disaster declaration provides Texas with additional resources and assistance that will help our communities respond to this winter weather."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.