The U.S. Census Bureau said Friday it will comply with a court order from a federal judge preventing the 2020 Census from finishing at the end of the month.
According to the Associated Press, the preliminary injunction granted by U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh in California late Thursday allows the census to continue through the end of October, suspending the Dec. 31 deadline for delivery of final count and giving time to process the numbers from November until the end of April 2021.
The judge sided with civil rights groups and local governments that sued the U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Department of Commerce, which oversees the statistical agency, arguing that minorities and others in hard-to-count communities would be missed if the counting ends this month.
Attorneys for the Census Bureau and the Department of Commerce said Friday they would file an appeal and asked the judge to suspend the injunction while that happens.
The Census Bureau stated Friday that it is evaluating the ultimate impact of the order on the 2020 Census. For now, the Census Bureau will continue its Nonresponse Followup Operation and field staff have been instructed to continue with current operations until updates can be provided.
The 2020 Census has continued to make steady progress, reporting 97% of all households have been counted. Texas reports 98.5% completion.
The critical survey can still be completed by phone, mail, or online at 2020Census.gov.
The U.S. Constitution mandates a census of the population every 10 years. The goal of the 2020 Census is to count everyone who lives in the United States on Census Day, April 1, 2020.
The 10-minute survey ultimately helps determine congressional representation and how more than $675 billion in federal funds are spent in support of your state and county for the next decade.
The data collected is used to plan new roads, emergency services, and bring new businesses and residences to the area.
The results will also decide how funds are assigned to more than 100 programs, including Medicaid, Head Start, block grants for community mental health services, and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as SNAP.
Communities also rely on census statistics to plan for public schools, childcare, early intervention services for children with special needs, housing support, and much more.
The census will also be valuable to businesses, providing data on the communities they serve, including population trends and growth projections.
Business owners rely on this information to make decisions, like where to open new stores, restaurants, factories, or offices, where to expand operations, where to recruit employees, and which products and services to offer.
Mike Schneider with the Associated Press contributed to this report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.