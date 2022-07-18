Federal agencies detonated an old military issue mortar shell Sunday afternoon in Ellis County after someone found it in a creek.
According to a press release by the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office a concerned resident called around 12:43 p.m. and reported a possible explosive device in Chambers Creek at Highway 77 near the town of Italy.
The area the device was located in is not near any populated areas and posed no immediate danger to the public. In an abundance of caution, traffic on Highway 77 was temporarily blocked from traveling near this location.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms along with the U.S. Air Force Explosive Ordnance Division were contacted for assistance. The device was identified as an old military issue mortar shell and was determined to be live. The mortar shell was safely detonated by
ATF and Air Force EOD personnel using controlled measures.
The origin of the ordnance is unknown and no other devices were found, ECSO stated.
