Corsicana’s 175th Birthday Gala is set for Saturday, Feb. 25 at the Cook Education Center and table sponsorships are already completely fulfilled, thanks to the generous support of businesses and community members.
******
175th Birthday Gala
Doors open at 6 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 25
Cook Education Center
******
The Steering Committee is inviting the public to purchase individual tickets for $150 each, which will go on sale Jan. 9, 2023. Tickets include a full dinner with an open bar, and may be purchased at the Corsicana Visitor Center at 301 S. Beaton St.
The 175th Birthday Gala will feature live entertainment, dining, dancing, and fundraising. The doors will open at 6 p.m. and guests can browse the live auction with many unique items. In addition, there will be a chance to win a diamond valued at $5,000, made possible by Van’s Jewelers. As the evening progresses, attendees will be amazed by the talent of the live entertainment from one of the best bands in America. Emerald City, known as the house band of Dallas, brings a non-stop energy that drives
their audience to the dance floor.
The Steering Committee stated it is is thrilled to provide a glamorous evening of celebration and the funds raised will help protect and preserve pieces of history within our community through the Corsicana Preservation Foundation.
With much appreciation, the Gala committee would like to thank the 175th Celebration Diamond Sponsors: The City of Corsicana, Community National Bank & Trust of Texas and Corsicana Preservation Foundation; Platinum Sponsors: Van’s Custom Jewelers, VeraBank, Corsicana Independent School District, Navarro College, and Joe B. Brooks; Gold Sponsors: Brinson Autogroup and Capitol Sales Services; Silver Sponsors: Corsicana Cancer Center, Pomeroy Properties, Brick Street Realty, Audubon Metals, Central Kubota, Polyguard, Belinda Burkhart, Palace Theatre, Navarro
Council of the Arts, and Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.
175th Celebration – Gala Committee: Brad Cook, Co-Chair; Evie Eeds, Co-Chair;
Carole Davenport, Co-Chair | Michelle Hogan, Stacie Sipes, Denise Harper, Belinda
Burkhart, Virginia Riddle, Barbara Kelley, Kamar Chambers, HM Davenport, and Kristen
Smith.
For more information regarding the 175th Celebration, please go online
www.corsicana175years.com or contact Amy Tidwell, Main Street Director 903-654-4850
