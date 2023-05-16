The longest-running fiddle contest in Texas, the 92nd Fiddlers Reunion, is coming to Athens from May 25 to 27 and will include popular traditions like the street dance and fiddle contest and new events that benefit local nonprofits.
This annual event features fiddle players of all ages from around the world, picking together on the county courthouse lawn and playing on the stage to win, delighting ears and making feet dance.
This year's festivities include multiple family options such as the Arboretum’s Fair on the Square for Kids, Rotary’s VIP Meet & Greet dinner and dance with Jody Nix, HELP Center’s 42 Tournament, Mason’s Car Show, East Texas Crisis Center’s Walk-a-Mile, and more.
Thursday’s dinner and dance at The Texan benefit the Rotary Club of Athens and their locally given scholarships and grants and begins at 5 p.m. Contact 903-224-5088 for more information. For more information on the HELP Center’s 42 Tournament that takes place Friday and Saturday, contact 903-675-4357.
Friday’s activities start earlier this year at noon with a Listen & Learn Lunch and the Hunt Brothers Bluegrass Band from Guthrie, Oklahoma will be kicking off the music on the bandstand Friday afternoon as well as leading jam sessions throughout the weekend.
The public is invited to bring acoustic instruments Friday and Saturday to jam with other musicians of all ages and skill levels.
Food vendors will also set up early this year and other bands that will play on Friday include Nate Burnham & Grace Partridge and the Stewart Family String Band.
Athens native Jake Penrod & His Million Dollar Cowboys will help you kick up your heels during the annual street dance that has to be seen and felt to appreciate, so everyone is encouraged to bring chairs and blankets and make it an evening in downtown Athens.
Walk-a-Mile will get Saturday started in style when a lot of the men in town will don red heels to bring awareness about sexual and domestic violence as the East Texas Crisis Center will be hosting the 11th Annual Walk-a-Mile in Her Shoes event.
On Saturday, anyone with a VIP badge from Thursday’s meet and greet will be allowed access to the balcony at The Texan, and events and music will run all day around the square.
There will be fiddle competitions on stage throughout the day and prizes will be awarded in multiple categories.
Tons of food trucks will be set up around the square as well and children will enjoy an area with games, a dunking booth, disc golf, an obstacle course, ice cream, popcorn, and more from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Saturday evening will be topped off with a performance by Jody Nix & The Texas Cowboys on the main stage.
Sponsors this year include Reigning Jewels Fine Jewelry, Bacon Auto Ranch, S.P. Barkley, Athens Tractor & Equipment, First State Bank, Republic Services, HVAC and Technology, CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Francis, and Friday night’s street dance is sponsored by Kevin & Jeaneane Lilly’s McDonald’s.
This community tradition is fun for all ages, so bring your lawn chair or blanket and enjoy everything the 92nd Annual Athens Old Fiddlers Reunion has to offer.
For any questions or more information, please contact Traci Wilkes at 903-681-5185 or email athensoldfiddlersreunion@gmail.com. Follow them at AthensFiddlers on Facebook for up-to-date information.
