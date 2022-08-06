Take a drive down Beaton Street around 4 a.m. on any given weekday in downtown Corsicana, and you are sure to see the lights on at B&G Auto Parts. Although the store is not open at this hour, owner Gary Pillans is getting in his daily exercise on a worn path he has created over the past 50 years in the back portion of his store. Pillans said there was a time when he would walk at least 12 miles every morning before opening his store promptly at 7:30 a.m.
After celebrating 50 years in business in August, he reflected on his life’s journey and the hard work and dedication it took to reach the milestone.
A young soldier turned auto parts manager
Pillans was raised on a farm in Winkler, a small town that borders Navarro and Freestone Counties. In 1963, after graduating high school, he went to work for a construction company in Fairfield. He worked for a few months, but the company was moving, which did not interest him. He heard of a job opening at Corsicana Auto Parts and decided to apply. The owner, Ross Maxfield, did not know anything about Pillans, and had recently let an employee go for stealing from him. He told Pillans he would hire him if he could pass a lie detector test. Pillans said he was surprised by this request but needed a job, so he found a place in Dallas to take the test. He passed and went to work for Maxfield in the fall of 1963. At the time, there were only six employees at the store. Pillans worked for the auto parts store until he drafted in 1969. He was divorced and had a new daughter. He sold everything but his car and was bused to California to begin basic training. The Army told Pillans that since he had experience in the parts business, he would serve the supply division. However, to his surprise, he was sent into infantry.
“I thought two years, that’s a snap, but boy did I have something to learn,” he joked.
He made sergeant quickly and was sent to Cambodia. Three months later, he was in an accident and hit with mortar. Pillans pointed out numerous scars on his arm from an extensive artery injury, and he needed more than 300 stitches in various places from shrapnel. He received a medical discharge one morning in 1970 and drove home from San Antonio, where he was stationed, the same night.
“The next morning, I was sitting in front of Corsicana Auto Parts,” he said.
Maxfield did not hesitate to hire him back. He went from making $200 a month in the military to $500 a month at the auto parts store. He became the assistant manager right away. He worked at the store for one more year.
The beginning of B (Butch) and G (Gary) Auto Parts
In August of 1972, Pillans and his uncle, Richard Myrle Hodge, also known as “Butch,” went into business together, forming B (Butch) and G (Gary) Auto Parts. Since Corsicana Auto Parts was already in business, and they were first in the phone book, Butch and Gary wanted a name that would come before them. Pillans chuckled when sharing this information, “in business you’ve got to think of every angle.” Originally the store was not in the location it is now. Butch and Gary bought out Joe L. Wards Department Store located down the street from their current store. It was across the alley from what was Tekell Furniture now Canterbury Court.
In the Spring of 1979, the building where B&G is in now was auctioned off at the courthouse, and Pillans placed the winning bid. He said one of the hardest things about going into business against Corsicana Auto Parts was Maxfield was so good to him, “he treated me like I was his son,” he said. However, Maxfield respected Gary’s decision, and they remained remarkably close through the years. Pillans continued to buy things from Corsicana Auto Parts and vice versa. Butch and Gary remained partners until 1998. Butch wanted to retire and start traveling, so Pillans began giving Butch his paycheck every week until he had him paid in full in 2000.
Times have changed
Pillans said he held out as long as he could without learning to do business with a computer on his desk. He knew how to locate parts quicker in a catalog than he ever could on the computer. He spoke of challenging a young computer salesman to such a dual. However, when the suppliers he orders his parts from switched to computers, he did not have a choice but to conform. He has gotten quicker with the keyboard, but you can tell he still loves his catalogs. Carolyn, his dedicated wife, has been working alongside her husband since 1979. Gary said that his customers come in to talk to her as much as they do to him.
Laughing, he said, “my employees like her more than they do me because she writes the checks.” But very lovingly, he said he did not know what he would do without Carolyn because he cannot find anyone to do everything she does.
Currently there are three part-time employees who work at B&G. One is Robert Thurston who is no stranger to the auto parts business. He owned Thurston Automotive for many years in Corsicana. Business for B&G Auto Parts has changed over the past 50 years from selling to car garages and dealers to now more farmers and ranchers. Pillans carries an abundant supply of filters for dozers, tractors, and eighteen wheelers. He ensures the store is always stocked, or if not, he will get what a customer needs promptly. His stock and prices are competitive with the big box stores.
Customer service is key and the future of B&G
When asked if he has any plans of retiring his answer was, “I am 77 and would like to still be here, at the store, when I am 80, but even then, I can’t say I will retire.”
Gary and Carolyn have three children, 10 grandchildren and three great grandchildren that keep them busy. Hence, there are hidden gems in the back of B&G such as a regulation basketball goal with a three- point line painted on the grooved floor, batting cages, a wood working counter, and a few John Deere riding toys.
Pillans said he prays every day for his store to stay open, he treats his customers like he wants to be treated, and he knows that God has been good to him.
“On behalf of the City of Corsicana and Main Street, I want to wish a huge congratulations to B&G Auto Parts on its 50th anniversary,” said Amy Tidwell, Corsicana Main Street Director. “Small businesses, no matter their service, are the heartbeat of our downtown and I am proud to see them become a cornerstone in our Main Street. Their longstanding success is a testament to their hard work and commitment to our community. Congratulations!”
B&G Auto Parts owner Gary Pillans attributes his success in 50 years in business to two things:
1. He will always answer the phone!
2. He will be there every day. He eats lunch five days a week at the store, and the only time he leaves is if he has a doctor’s appointment.
