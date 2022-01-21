Filing for a place on the ballot for Corsicana City Council and Corsicana Independent School District Board of Trustees began Wednesday and continues until Friday, Feb. 18. The General Election is set for Saturday, May 7.
For Corsicana City Council, positions in Precinct 1, currently held by Susan Hale, and Precinct 2, Ruby Williams, will be on the ballot.
Applications are filed in the Office of the City Secretary at 200 N. 12th St. in Corsicana. Applications that are notarized and filled out completely can be emailed to mboyle@corsicanatx.gov or faxed to 903-654-4823.
On the CISD Board of Trustees, Place 5, held by Jamie Roman, Place 6, Leah Blackard, and the vacant Place 7 are up for election. Roman and Blackard have filed for re-election and Melissa Castillo and Daylon Caldwell filed for Place 7, as of Friday.
To file for school board, apply in person or by mail at 2200 W. Fourth Ave. in Corsicana, email mharrison@cisd.org, or fax 903-602-8518.
The last day to file as a write-in candidate is Tuesday, Feb. 22. Register to vote by Thursday, April 7.
The elections will be conducted by the Navarro County Elections Administrator. Early Voting is Monday, April 25 through Tuesday, May 3 at the Navarro County Courthouse Annex, 601 N. 13th St. in Corsicana.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.