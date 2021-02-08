The City of Corsicana reported Friday, Feb. 5, that two councilmen, municipal judge and city attorney have filed for reelection May 1. Filing opened Jan. 13 and continues until 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12.
Council Member, Pct. 3, Chris Woolsey, Pct. 4 Jeffrey G. Smith, Municipal Judge Cody Beauchamp, and City Attorney Kerri Anderson Donica filed as incumbents in their respective races.
Also on the ballot are is the position of Mayor.
The last day to register to vote in the city election is April 1. Early voting begins Monday, April 19 and the deadline to apply for a ballot by mail is Tuesday, April 20.
Voting ends Tuesday, April 27 and the last day to receive a ballot by mail is 7 p.m. Saturday, May 1.
A drawing for the order of names on the ballot will be held at 10 a.m. Monday,
Feb. 22 at the Corsicana Government Center Council Chambers, located
at 200 N. 12th St.
For more information, call 903‐654‐4975.
