The Republican Party of Navarro County will observe the first day of the 2022 Republican Primary Election candidate filing from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, by hosting a barbecue luncheon at Republican Headquarters, 111-B West Third Avenue in downtown Corsicana.
Republican County Chair Steve Jessup encourages local candidates to bring their completed filing forms and RSVP for lunch.
The Republican Headquarters will be open to receive candidate filings from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the first day. Candidate filing for office will continue until Monday, Dec. 13 for the 2022 Primary Election. The Republican Headquarters will be open from noon to 6 p.m. on the last day for candidate filing.
Per Senate Bill SB13, Precinct Chair filing will be temporarily suspended on Dec. 1 at 11:59 p.m., for approval of specific precinct boundaries, to be resumed at a later date determined by the Texas Secretary of State.
If a candidate desires to file in between these dates, contact County Chair Steve Jessup at 903-872-6949 for an appointment.
Those candidates desiring to run for office, whose jurisdiction includes counties outside Navarro County, must file with the Republican Party of Texas in Austin.
For more information, reference the website www.navgop.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.