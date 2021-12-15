Weeks after its star-studded gala premiere in Malibu, California, Corsicana Police Chief Robert Johnson’s latest cinematic offering, Night Night, is still gaining box office momentum – and giving viewers far and wide a glimpse of our fair city.
Johnson, who wrote the screenplay, and his co-producer, Amber McNutt, hosted a screening and meet-and-greet Dec. 2 at Studio Movie Grill in Dallas. That followed a special presentation of the film on Nov. 20 in St. Louis, hometown of Ryan DeLaney, another of the film’s producers.
Angelita Vineyard & Winery hosted a local screening Dec. 4 in Corsicana.
Looking ahead, Johnson said he is planning another local theatrical screening in early January at Schulman’s Movie Bowl Grille. And for those who can’t make it to an in-person showing, you can also stream Night Night through video-on-demand services such as Amazon and Apple.
A thriller in the Hitchcockian vein, Night Night, which tells the story of April Davis, a successful young woman whose life is upended after a tragic car accident, was filmed entirely in and around Corsicana. The picture is heavy on suspense and twists, not to mention several landmarks that area locals will recognize.
Much of the movie was shot in the historic Redwood Chateau, formerly the Wicklow Inn, at the corner of 14th Street and Fourth Avenue. Downtown Corsicana, the Navarro College campus and the courthouse also feature prominently.
The film stars Brenna D’Amico (Descendants) as April Davis; Tony Todd (Candyman) as James Glass; Eric Roberts (Runaway Train) as Dr. Nelson; Nick Marini (Summer of 8) as Robert Mitchel; and Deric Augustine (Godfather of Harlem) as Detective Grant Sheppard.
“Night Night” was directed by Niki Koss, an award-winning actress and filmmaker. She has won three best actress awards and was Female Filmmaker of the Year at the 2019 Burbank International Film Festival.
Night Night is one of more than a dozen films that Johnson has penned and/or co-produced in recent years as he’s helped transform Corsicana into something of a North Texas movie mecca. A quick peek at his IMDb page shows how busy he’s been, with a slate of projects scheduled for release in the coming months. That includes Corsicana, a western that Johnson wrote, produced and acted in, based on the life of legendary lawman Bass Reeves.
